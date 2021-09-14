Paccar declares regular quarterly cash dividend

PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($.34) per share, payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2021.
SOURCE: Paccar
