PACCAR achieves elite “A” ccore from CDP for environmental practices

PACCAR has been honored as a global leader in environmental practices by the environmental reporting firm CDP. The company achieved a place on the 2018 CDP Climate Change A List by demonstrating best in class disclosure and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in its commercial vehicles business and global facilities.

Every year, thousands of companies disclose data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. Reporting companies receive scores of A to D- for how effectively they are tackling climate change and other environmental issues.

“The CDP Climate Change A listing recognizes PACCAR’s achievement of emissions reduction goals and other responsible environmental practices. We are proud to be in the top 2% of the over 6,000 companies which report to CDP,” said Ron Armstrong, PACCAR chief executive officer.

Environmental leadership is one of PACCAR’s core values. PACCAR’s commitment to the environment is demonstrated in our technologically advanced products and energy efficient, sustainable operations. PACCAR is a leader in the development of alternative powertrain commercial vehicles. Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF are field-testing battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell and hybrid powertrain vehicles with customers in North America and Europe. PACCAR is the market leader in natural gas heavy-duty vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Model year 2019 Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions up to 15% compared to 2014 models. PACCAR is also committed to environmental leadership in its factory operations; 93% of the company’s manufacturing locations are ISO14001 certified and 75% are zero-waste-to-landfill facilities.

PACCAR’s 2018 CDP report is available to the public at www.cdp.net. For more information about PACCAR’s sustainability program, please visit https://www.paccar.com/about-us/environmental-social-and-governance-esg/.

Source: PACCAR