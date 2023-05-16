Osprey Charging opens ultra-rapid charging hub on A127 near M25 in Essex

The new hub, less than 5min from the M25, is located at The Halfway House restaurant and next to East Horndon Travelodge and Starbucks

Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest and leading electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, has opened its latest ultra-rapid charging hub at The Halfway House on the A127 in Essex, just off the M25.

The charging hub features six high-powered EV chargers next to the UK’s busiest motorway, offering a reliable, accessible and easy-to-use charging experience for all EV drivers. Osprey’s hub will also support local decarbonisation efforts, with the aim of improving air quality and reducing noise pollution.

Each charger is compatible with every EV on the market and can typically add 100 miles of charge in 15-20 minutes. Osprey Charging also utilises innovative load-balancing technology to maximise the level of charge each vehicle receives when multiple vehicles are plugged in, delivering up to 180kW to those vehicles capable of accepting it during the course of their charge.

Accessibility and safety are paramount to Osprey and these were key considerations in the planning and design of the Halfway House charging hub. The charging bay layout provides the driver space to easily manoeuvre and access the charge point, while overhead lighting and canopies create a safe and sheltered charging experience. As a result, the site has been scored 4.75 for safety and 4.83 for accessibility (out of 5) by independent charge point inspection body ChargeSafe, making it the UK’s highest scoring site to date.

Designed to be easy to use with a straightforward payment system, the chargers accept contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App, and RFID card payments, as well as through third-party payments, such as a fleet card.

Located at the Halfway House restaurant, and near to Starbucks and Travelodge, the new hub has plenty of amenities on-site and provides a safe place for EV drivers to wait as they charge.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said:

“Our new ultra-rapid charging hub in Essex is a major addition to the UK’s EV charging infrastructure at an important location for locals, commuters and through traffic, right next to the M25. Our team has maximised the opportunity the site affords to build a safe and accessible charging hub with bespoke canopies, which is both distinctive and practical for drivers.

“We are always looking at how we can make the charging experience better for our customers, and the use of load balancing technology at this site means more drivers are able to charge their vehicle faster, with no power wasted. We look forward to welcoming customers to take a relaxing break from their journey as their vehicle charges, before heading off feeling recharged and refreshed.”

As the UK moves towards the 2030 ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles, the country’s EV charging infrastructure is expanding with more rapid charging provision. In the first quarter of 2023 alone, Osprey installed as many chargers as it did throughout 2022, with 142 new rapid charging stations going live.

Fundamental to Osprey’s expanding EV network is its commitment to providing safe, reliable and accessible EV charging for all. To maintain its high standards, Osprey’s hubs are inspected by independent body ChargeSafe, and consistently score highly for safety and accessibility. Osprey is also in the Top 3 UK Chargepoint Network Operators for both personal safety and accessibility.

