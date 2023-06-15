Opel to offer battery-electric variant of every model in 2024

Opel Crossland successor with battery-electric version to launch next year

Opel has taken another major step towards becoming a fully electric brand by announcing that the successor to the Opel Crossland B-SUV will also be offered with all-electric drive in 2024. This means that every model in the product portfolio of the brand with the Blitz will be available as a battery-electric variant as early as next year.

Opel CEO Florian Huettl: “With the successor to the Crossland we will make the fun of battery-electric driving available across our entire model range – and give our customers access to locally emissions-free mobility in every one of our models.”

The wide range of battery-electric Opel models today already extends from the Rocks Electric quadricycle, the Combo-e Life and the Zafira-e Life to the all-electric variants of the Corsa and the Mokka. These vehicles have just been joined by the new Astra Electric, which is available to order now, and will be followed next year by the all-electric successor to the Grandland compact SUV. In addition. battery-electric versions of the entire commercial vehicle portfolio comprising Rocks Electric Kargo, Combo-e, Vivaro-e and Movano-e are already available today too.

The portfolio of Opel electrified vehicles also features locally emissions-free alternatives to pure battery-electric drive. These currently include the dynamic top models of the new Opel sub-brand GSe – the Astra GSe, the Astra Sports Tourer GSe and the Grandland GSe (fuel consumption according to WLTP1: 1.2-1.1 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions 28-25 g/km; combined, weighted). Short for “Grand Sport electric”, the name means what it says; the GSe models offer a dynamic driving experience with the Grandland GSe delivering a system power output of up to 221 kW/300 hp and maximum torque of up to 520 Nm. In corners, the GSe cars stick to the road and remain stable thanks to special springs and dampers with KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology.

Furthermore, Opel is continuing to pioneer development of hydrogen fuel cell transporters. The Vivaro-e HYDROGEN is already on the road and a large fuel cell transporter is scheduled to follow in 2024.

Also, 48V hybrids will join the electrified line-up in the future, starting soon with the recently announced new Opel Corsa. The 74 kW/100 hp and 100 kW/136 hp engines will come with a new dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new Corsa will thus offer customers a choice of drives, from purely battery-electric to hybrid to highly efficient combustion engines, which is unrivalled in this segment.

Opel will offer 15 electrified models by the end of this year alone. The brand with the Blitz is committed to a fully electric product portfolio in Europe by 2028.

[1] The fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions figures mentioned comply with the WLTP homologation (regulation EU 2017/948). From 1 September 2018, new vehicles are type-approved using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), which is a new, more realistic test procedure for measuring fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. The WLTP fully replaces the New European Drive Cycle (NEDC), which was the test procedure used previously. Due to more realistic test conditions, the fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions measured under the WLTP are in many cases higher compared to those measured under the NEDC. The fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions figures may vary depending on specific equipment, options and format of tires.

SOURCE: Stellantis