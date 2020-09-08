Opel throws the switch: All-electric Zafira-e Life on sale in Germany from €45,825 with environmental bonus

The market for multi-seat passenger cars just got a powerful jolt of electricity! Opel has opened the order books for the new Zafira-e Life – the all-electric, flagship variant of the Zafira Life “lounge on wheels”, the epitome of comfort and flexibility combined with responsibility. Featuring all the benefits of its combustion-engine siblings plus the additional advantages of emissions-free, silent travel the Zafira-e Life is available in Germany at a list price of only €53,800 (RRP including VAT, Zafira-e Life M Selection). This sum is reduced to €45,825 thanks to the environmental bonus in Germany. On offer in three lengths (Small, Medium, Large) with up to nine seats, most versions of the fun-to-drive Zafira-e Life are also 1.90 metres high and can therefore access typical basement parking. The ability to go “underground” together with the unique option of a trailer hitch – that enables the towing of trailers with a maximum capacity of 1,000kg – makes the Zafira-e Life an extremely attractive proposition for environmentally conscious yet demanding hotels, shuttle services and private users who accept no compromises on usability.

Buyers of the Zafira-e Life also benefit from the German government’s financial support for innovative technologies following the corona pandemic. All versions of the Zafira-e Life (S, M, L) in every equipment line (in Germany: Selection, Edition, Elegance, Tourer) will receive the environmental bonus of €7,500 for electric vehicles with a net list price of more than €40,000, until December 31, 2020. With the VAT effect in Germany, that becomes €7,975 (€5,000 from the state plus €2,500 and €475 VAT from the manufacturer). The Zafira-e Life M Selection is therefore available from only €45,825 including VAT.

With 100kW of power (136hp) and 260Nm of maximum torque from the electric propulsion system, the Zafira‑e Life offers higher performance than most electric multi-purpose vehicles (MPV). The electronically controlled maximum speed of 130 km/h enables autobahn cruising while also preserving the electric range.

Customers can choose between two sizes of state-of-the-art lithium ion battery, depending on their needs: with 75kWh2 and a class-leading range of up to 330 kilometres (ideal for large-family vacations) or with 50kWh and a range of up to 230km, both in the WLTP1 cycle.

The batteries consist of 18 and 27 modules respectively. Packaged under the load compartment where it makes no compromises on luggage volume, the battery lowers the centre of gravity, which further benefits cornering and wind stability.

A sophisticated regenerative braking system, which recovers the energy produced under braking or deceleration, further increases efficiency.

“OpelConnect” e-services, numerous charging options: e-mobility made easy

Charging the Zafira-e Life is as easy as using it. Via wall box, fast charging or even a cable for charging from a domestic plug socket if necessary, every Zafira-e Life is ready for a variety of charging options. The offer of cables and wall boxes varies according to the energy infrastructure of each market, ensuring that Zafira-e Life customers can find and make use of a charging station almost anywhere.

Using 100kW of direct current (DC), it takes around only 30 minutes for the 50kWh battery to reach 80 per cent state-of-charge (about 45 minutes for the 75kWh battery). Opel offers on-board chargers that ensure time spent plugged-in is as short as possible and that the battery (covered by an eight-year/160,000km guarantee) has a long life. Depending on the market and infrastructure, the Zafira-e Life features either a three-phase 11kW or a single-phase 7.4kW on-board charger as standard.

In order to make usage even more practical, “OpelConnect”, the “myOpel” app” and “Free2Move Services” – the mobility brand of Groupe PSA – offer special solutions for all Opel electric vehicles, including the Zafira-e Life. The services are accessible via apps.

The “Charge My Car” function from the “Free2Move Services” app enables access to more than 195,000 charging points throughout Europe, including payment. The “Free2Move Services” app makes a preselection based on the distance to the charging point, the charging speed and the current charging price of the possible public charging options.

With the “OpelConnect” e-remote control functions, customers can use their smartphones to check the battery’s state-of-charge or programme air conditioning and charging times.

In addition, the “OpelConnect” portfolio ranges from eCall and breakdown calls to numerous other services, such as vehicle status and information. LIVE Navigation3 provides online traffic information in real time.

Good things come in threes: Zafira-e Life in “Small”, “Medium” or “Large” sizes

Opel offers the Zafira-e Life in three lengths, each tailor-made to customer requirements and available with up to nine seats. The Opel Zafira-e Life “Small” (RRP including VAT in Germany from €56,700 for the very well-equipped trim level Edition) competes with compact vans but offers considerably more room and space for up to nine occupants – unrivalled in this class. It also features a narrow turning circle (only 11.3m), good handling and two sensor-controlled sliding doors that open electrically with a movement of the foot – unique in this market segment. Like the Zafira-e Life “L”, the Zafira-e Life “Medium” (RRP including VAT in Germany from €53,800 for trim level Selection) has a 35cm longer, 3.28m wheelbase and thus more legroom for the rear passengers, which makes it a competitor of midsize vans in the D market segment. Compared with the competition, the Opel also features a larger tailgate and easier access for loading/unloading. With a luggage capacity of around 4,500 litres, the Zafira-e Life “Large” (RRP including VAT in Germany from €54,625 for trim level Selection) is a rival for even bigger vans.

The Opel Zafira-e Life offers leather seats on high-quality aluminium rails that allow full and easy adjustment for all versions. Five, six, seven or eight leather-seat configurations are available. Folding the third row seats increases the luggage capacity of the Zafira-e Life “S” to 1,500 litres (to roof level). The removal of the rear seats (which are equally easy to reinstall) raises the total cargo capacity to as much as 3,397 litres.

Luxurious “Lounge” trim is available for the long wheelbase versions – seats with massage and electric heating in front and four movable leather chairs behind.

Enhancing safety: head-up display, front collision warning and rear view camera

The new all-electric Opel MPV features numerous driver assistance systems. A camera and radar monitor the area in front of the vehicle. Semi-adaptive cruise control adjusts the speed to that of the vehicle in front. Lane-keep assist and drowsiness alert warn drivers if they have spent too much time at the wheel and need a break. Also unique in this market segment is the colour head-up display that shows speed, distance to the preceding vehicle and navigation.

Ultrasonic sensors in the front and rear bumpers alert the driver to obstacles when parking. The image from the rear view camera appears on the interior mirror or the 7.0-inch touchscreen – the latter with 180-degree visibility from the bird’s eye view.

The large touchscreen comes with Multimedia and Multimedia Navi infotainment. Both systems feature phone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Thanks to “OpelConnect”, the navigation system includes real time traffic information for the latest status on the roads. A powerful sound system is available with all trim levels. In the top-of-the-line version, passengers enjoy first class acoustics thanks to ten loudspeakers.

[1] Range determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.

[2] Available early 2021.

[3] LIVE Navigation services free of charge for 36 months after activation. Fee due thereafter.

SOURCE: Opel