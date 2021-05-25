Onto expands fleet with 250 PEUGEOT e-2008 models

All-inclusive electric car subscription service Onto has expanded its fleet with 250 PEUGEOT e-2008 GT models

All-inclusive electric car subscription service Onto has expanded its fleet with 250 PEUGEOT e-2008 GT models. With first deliveries expected in June, customers will be able to book PEUGEOT e-2008 models from 20th May.

Following on from last year’s order of 300 PEUGEOT e-208s, Onto is further expanding its fleet for customers with an order of 250 full electric PEUGEOT e-2008s. With first deliveries expected in June, the PEUGEOT e-2008 will be available for Onto customers to reserve online from 20th May.

The full electric PEUGEOT e-2008 is built with a 136hp electric motor and a 50kWh battery, capable of up to 206 miles of zero emissions range (WLTP) from a single charge. Using 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge takes as little as 30 minutes. The PEUGEOT e-2008 GT model features an eye-catching design including a chequered dark chrome grille, diamond black roof, spoiler and door mirrors and full LED headlights with a distinctive ‘3-claw’ lighting signature. Launched in 2020, the e-2008 is the second model introduced as part of PEUGEOT’s strategy to provide a fully electrified range by 2025.

Onto is focussed on expanding its fleet and offering customers a broad range of vehicles to choose from. The subscription service aims to provide a highly flexible alternative to full vehicle ownership and leasing with monthly payments and no deposit. Insurance, breakdown cover, wear and tear, manufacturer recommended servicing and maintenance and charging at over 11,000 points are all covered within Onto’s single monthly subscription fee.

Rob Jolly, CEO and co-founder of Onto, said: “The PEUGEOT e-208 has been a popular model with customers and we’re excited to welcome PEUGEOT’s second electric vehicle to our fleet. With a stylish trim and strong mileage it is bound to be in demand. At Onto we’re focussed on making the switch to electric vehicles easy, accessible and affordable and we look forward to giving our customers even more choice.”

The award-winning PEUGEOT e-2008 features the new PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit® with a compact multifunction steering wheel, a configurable 3D head-up display panel and either a seven or 10-inch HD capacitive colour touchscreen.

The model comes fitted with a range of the latest advanced technologies including PEUGEOT Connect SOS and Assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Positioning Assist and Mirror Screen® with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto connectivity.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT