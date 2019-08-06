One-off Peugeot 3008 SUV is ready for adventure

Having conquered city streets across Britain, PEUGEOT has created a one-off adventure version of its best-selling 3008 SUV to tackle the muddiest trails and deepest forests.

The unique go-anywhere model is based on a 1.6-litre PureTech GT Line model and features a series of subtle all-terrain enhancements. Grippy Cooper AT3 off-road tyres are fitted to its purposeful 17-inch steel wheels and underbody protection is boosted by a front skid plate.

A powerful LED light bar at the front of the Rival aluminium roof rack provides additional illumination when driving on unmarked roads and, when it’s time to stop, drivers can spend the night camping on top of the 3008 in a fully retractable ARB Simpson roof tent.

The one-off model is finished in a unique wrap and fitted with a bicycle rack – perfect for carrying a PEUGEOT trail bike for two-wheeled adventures.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK said: “This one-off model exemplifies the practicality and off-road ability of our best-selling SUV. With relatively minor modifications, the 3008 has tackled some tough terrain, proving the effectiveness of its Advanced Grip Control technology and demonstrating its true outdoor potential.”

The special 3008 SUV was created for a feature in Top Gear Magazine, and successfully tackled the northern section of the iconic Ho Chi Minh trail in Vietnam as part of an epic on- and off-road drive.

SOURCE: Peugeot