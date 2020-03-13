On informal terms with MBUX, plus other new functions

Snow report, horoscope or puzzles: with the keyword “Hey Mercedes”, passengers in a Mercedes-Benz now have access to four new entertainment options via the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system. MBUX has loosened its tie, as it were, and as one of these options will switch to using the familiar form of “you” in many languages with effect from April.

On first-name terms with the car: a close and personal bond is the new form of interaction between driver and vehicle, thanks to MBUX. From April of this year, a new form of address will gradually be introduced in new vehicles in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Poland, Taiwan and Hong Kong. In these countries, MBUX will soon be addressing the customer in the familiar form of the language rather than the more formal one. It is hoped that this will help reinforce the emotional tie between the customer and their Mercedes with MBUX as a personal assistant.

Skiers gain a particular benefit: “Hey Mercedes, what’s the snow like in Samnaun?” With immediate effect Mercedes-Benz is integrating an option into the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system which makes it possible to have the weather report for specific regions read out – in virtually any language. This also includes the snow report for popular skiing areas such as Samnaun. The report will show and read out details of the depth of snow up on the mountain and down in the valley, as well as provide details about how many lifts are available and how many of them are currently operating.

“Hey Mercedes, give me a horoscope for Aquarius!”: In addition, with immediate effect, MBUX can look into the stars for the driver, ensuring that they can keep their eyes on the road. The option to request a personal horoscope (only available in German and British English) has now also been added. For the horoscope, the date of birth or star sign of the driver will be requested via speech dialogue and the relevant daily horoscope read out.

City, country, river: As well as offering such astrological services, MBUX can now act as quizmaster to entertain passengers with a fascinating geo-quiz about capital cities of the world. It all helps to make the journey in a Mercedes-Benz even more enjoyable.

These services complement the already comprehensive range of entertainment and assistance functions available from MBUX during any journey. The further strengths of MBUX, in addition to the user-friendly voice assistant, include intuitive touchscreen control of the media display and a navigation display that uses augmented reality technology during active navigation: a video image of the vehicle’s surroundings is enhanced with useful navigation information.

SOURCE: Daimler