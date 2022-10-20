Octopus Energy and Vauxhall offer drivers almost £700 in savings to switch to electric

Duo to create the first ever ‘one stop shop’ for electric vehicles (EVs) from a single car manufacturer

Vauxhall and green entech pioneer Octopus Energy have come together to launch the country’s first one stop shop for EVs from a single car manufacturer.

The partnership will simplify the UK’s switch to electric vehicles, and help improve the country’s electric vehicle ownership experience at home and on the road.

Vauxhall’s ‘Plug and Go’ EV bundle is now available for new Vauxhall customers and includes the installation of a home charger and access to Octopus’ award-winning EV roaming service, Electric Universe. Drivers can also choose a 100% green electricity tariff from Octopus.

The bundle includes a smart charger installation which enables drivers to move to the UK’s first flexible EV charging tariff, Intelligent Octopus, and get an initial £25 off their bill for doing so. The innovative tariff creates daily bespoke smart charge plans for each connected car, charging them when power is at its cheapest and greenest.

Customers on the tariff save up to £660 per year on charging costs compared to a standard variable rate* and help balance the energy grid at the same time. Drivers will be able to include the cost of their Octopus installed charger in Vauxhall’s ‘Plug and Go’ package.

Electric Universe simplifies public charging for EV drivers. With one card, one app and one account, Electric Universe gives drivers access to over 310,000 public chargers across the world – with all charges from any of Electric Universe’s more than 460 participating partner networks appearing on a single monthly bill. On top of this, the partners will ensure every new Vauxhall EV sold in the UK comes with an Electric Universe card and £10 introductory credit.

The partnership comes as Vauxhall begins their own road to net zero. Already offering the award-winning 100% electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e, as well as a class-leading full range of electric vans, and with an all-electric Astra to come in 2023 and more to follow, Vauxhall is committed to electrifying Britain. By 2028, the company has committed to be fully electric.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy Group, comments: “It has never been a better time for drivers to go electric. With the range of vehicles, chargers, flexible tariffs like ‘Intelligent Octopus’ and roaming services like ‘Electric Universe’ available now, making the switch has become an absolute no-brainer.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with such a forward-thinking brand as Vauxhall, helping its customers switch to electric faster and more comfortably. Going electric is not only good for the planet, it’s also cheaper than fueling gas-guzzlers and has the added benefit of helping to end our dependence on fossil fuels.”

James Taylor, Acting Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall is committed to electrifying Britain and by partnering with a highly-respected brand like Octopus Energy, we’re giving our electric vehicle drivers the ability to ensure that they charge at home in the greenest and most affordable way possible as well as simplifying public charging by providing access to many networks across the UK with just one card.”

SOURCE: Octopus Energy