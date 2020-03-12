NSK receives Environmental Communication Award for NSK Report 2019

As part of the 23rd Environmental Communication Awards, NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) received an excellence award for environmental communication in NSK Report 2019 from the Ministry of the Environment and the Global Environmental Forum. This past November, NSK Report 2019 also received the Grand Prize from WICI Japan for excellence in integrated reporting.

NSK Report is designed to provide all stakeholders with a complete picture of the company and initiatives to achieve sustainable growth over the mid- to long-term. The process by which NSK delivers new value to society, while also enhancing corporate value, is clearly laid out to further understanding of the role NSK plays across both global and local communities.

NSK also publishes the “NSK Sustainability Report” to comprehensively disclose the company’s relationship with the environment and society, and our extensive efforts in these areas.

SOURCE: NSK