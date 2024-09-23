Northvolt outlines revised scope of operations in Sweden

Following initial steps taken as part of its strategic review, Northvolt today outlines a revised scope of operations in Sweden to ensure that its resources are focused on accelerating production in large-scale cell manufacturing at Northvolt Ett. These measures are expected to result in the redundancy of approximately 1,600 Northvolt employees, split across Skellefteå (1,000 positions), Västerås (400 positions) and Stockholm (200 positions). All redundancies are subject to ongoing union negotiations.

In adjusting its near-term ambitions and focusing on the ramp-up of the first 16 GWh phase of Northvolt Ett, Northvolt positions itself to prioritize commitments to its current automotive customers. This priority is further being supported by a recently introduced acceleration program geared to further increase levels of production. The program is already demonstrating results and contributed to Northvolt Ett cell production increasing threefold since the beginning of this year.

Peter Carlsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Northvolt, commented: “While overall momentum for electrification remains strong, we need to make sure that we take the right actions at the right time in response to headwinds in the automotive market, and wider industrial climate. We now need to focus all energy and investments into our core business. Success in the ramp-up of production at Northvolt Ett is critical for delivering to our customers and enabling sustainable business operations. Recent production records at Northvolt Ett show that we are on the right path, but the decisions we’re taking today, however tough, are required for Northvolt’s future.”