Nissan’s latest innovations to go on display at Auto Shanghai 2021

Nissan will be showcasing a range of its latest technological offerings in the areas of performance and fuel efficiency at Auto Shanghai 2021, which will be open to the public from April 21 to 28. The event will see the premiere of the all-new Nissan X-Trail crossover in the market, as well as the introduction of Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrain technology to China. e-POWER and the all-electric Nissan Ariya crossover, also to be displayed, are positioned to open the next chapter of electrification for Nissan in the market.

The all-new X-Trail is the latest iteration of Nissan’s all-terrain SUV, now with improved versatility and capability to enhance customer driving excitement. It is one of the most advanced Nissan SUVs ever and represents one of the most comprehensive model redesigns in the company’s history. From the launch of the first generation in 2000 through 2020, about 6,260,000 units have been sold globally.

Nissan e-POWER borrows from electrified vehicle (EV) technology perfected in the Nissan LEAF, the world’s first mass-market EV launched more than a decade ago. This game-changing technology features a 100% electric motor-driven system that delivers the same responsive acceleration, smooth deceleration, and quietness of an EV, while removing the need for external charging thanks to an on-board gasoline engine that charges the battery when necessary. Now in its second generation, e-POWER has been extensively redesigned and redeveloped to produce more power, a higher-quality driving experience, and improved efficiency.

The Nissan Ariya, which made its China debut last year at the Auto China 2020, will also be featured at the Nissan booth throughout the event. As a key driver of the company’s Nissan NEXT global transformation plan, the Ariya aims to surpass customer expectations with its powerful performance, connected technologies, and revolutionary design. The breakthrough innovations in the Ariya can create a more confident, connected, and comfortable driving experience for both driver and passengers.

As a further testament to Nissan’s commitment to furthering its electrification strategies in China, Nissan will also showcase its participation in Formula E, the all-electric street racing championship series that brings the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric cars to a global audience. The current Nissan LEAF will also be on display.

As a nod to the company’s roots, the entire display will be housed in an all-new booth that embodies a Japanese design aesthetic.

