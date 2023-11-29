Nissan’s full vehicle lineup inspires future mobility at Thailand International Motor Expo 2023

Showcased at the event are the premium and sporty Nissan Kicks e-POWER AUTECH, the luxury and powerful Nissan Terra with the new accessory packages, the stylish and agile Nissan Almera, the bold Nissan Navara, and the high-performance GT-R

Nissan is bringing a full lineup of its vehicles to the Thailand International Motor Expo 2023 led by the sporty Nissan Kicks e-POWER AUTECH and Nissan Terra with two bold and stylish black accessory packages — the Midnight II and the Sports — giving customers greater freedom to customize the look of their premium family PPV.

Along with the two highlights at the show, which runs from 30 November to 11 December 2023 at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, are the Nissan Almera, Nissan Navara, and Nissan GT-R.

Nissan has introduced the “SAY YES!” promotion that ranges from 0% interest to a longer installment period of up to 96 months. Special for customers buying a Nissan vehicle at the event, a maximum discount of up to 100,000 baht is offered*.

Special on 9 December, Baifern – Pimchanok, the brand ambassador of Nissan Kicks e-POWER will visit Nissan’s booth and join a fun activity to entertain visitors and customers.

Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Motor Thailand and Nissan ASEAN, said, “Driven by our DNA, ‘daring to do what others don’t, Nissan has enriched people’s lives with innovations. We are the company that makes EVs, such as Nissan LEAF, since more than a decade ago, as well as produces some of the worlds’ famous sports cars, like Nissan GT-R. We are the brand that has more than 80 years of pickup heritage to build our tough Nissan Navara and we continuously innovate to empower journey, from Nissan’s unique e-POWER technology to the development of batteries for our future EVs. We strive to provide excitements in many ways. Today at the Thailand International Motor Expo, we’ll bring some of Nissan’s excitement closer to customers.

Product highlights

Nissan Kicks e-POWER AUTECH is the star of the Nissan booth. The compact SUV in signature AUTECH blue looks sporty with the premium AUTECH accessories, such as the under protector, black fog lamp finisher, young and bold overfender, and the premium metalic front, sides and rear skirts.

Nissan Kicks e-POWER is the one and only compact SUV in Thailand utilizing Nissan’s proprietary e-POWER that allows customers to enjoy a driving experience similar to a 100% electric car without the need for external charging. Its 100% electric motor drive system provides instant acceleration and response with a maximum torque of 280 Newton meters (Nm). Thanks to the 2.06kWh lithium-ion battery, the vehicle delivers remarkable power, acceleration and response while delivering impressive fuel economy of 26.3** kilometers per liter for city driving. It provides hassle-free driving with the e-Pedal Step that allows the driver to start, accelerate, and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal, while the 360 Safety Shield and a range of intelligent safety technologies ensure confident driving. Designed to celebrate the always-connected digital life, a wireless charger*** and NissanConnect for seamless connection with Apple CarPlay and New Android Auto*** are standard.

Another highlight is Nissan Terra with two accessory package options — the Midnight II, and the Sport accessory packages. Continuing its positioning of delivering “more than you ever need in a PPV,” this sporty and luxury family PPV with the Midnight II package has a bolder, tougher and sportier look with black front V-shape grille and molding, foglamp finisher, fender garnish, hood logo, and back door garnish. The Sport package, meanwhile, features stylish and sporty black decorations on the exterior and interior. These accessory packages are available free for all customers buying a Nissan Terra at the event and until end of December 2023.

The Nissan Terra provides drivers with greater confidence and enhanced driving pleasure thanks to its powerful 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that supports all diesel fuels and delivers 190 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, the best-in-class acceleration, 7-speed automatic transmission for smoother acceleration, 4×4 (4WD) drive mode that allows the driver and passenger to go anywhere, and ‘360 Degree Safety Shield’ for advanced protection. The Bose Premium Audio surround sound system with eight specially designed speakers and amplifiers, and the 11-inch screen with HDMI or Smart TV stick connectivity for rear passengers will keep everyone happy in this family PPV.

Alongside the two highlight models is the full lineup of Nissan vehicles, starting with Nissan GT-R. This latest model of the iconic GT-R family continues to impress with its dynamic and stylish design, the signature round rear lights inspired by jet aircraft afterburners that are a reminder of the serious intent and legendary capability of its predecessor, pure Takumi craftmanship in the hand-assembly of the roaring 3.8-litre V6 engine that delivers 555Ps and 632 Nm torque, and a refined transmission for smoother acceleration and ride. The prestige interior features a leather finish on the center console, door panels and gear lever, and hand-stitched touring leather seats for greater comfort and the perfect grand touring feel. Driving enjoyment is enhanced with the new 8-inch touchscreen multi-function display, DAB digital radio and smartphone app, and Active Sound Enhancement.

New Nissan Almera VL compact sedan for all lifestyles and destinations offers “all you need at the speed you want.” Nissan’s unique HRA0 1.0-litre turbo engine, producing a maximum power of 100 horsepower (Ps) and torque of 152 Nm, provides an impressive and responsive driving experience. In addition to the eye-catching exterior that clearly breathes Next Generation V-Motion design and its color-changing Gray Sky Pearl finish, the sporty sedan comes with the NissanConnect Services application that allows the owner to remotely control and communicate with their car via smartphones. Its roomy passenger cabin is comfortable and supports different lifestyles. The safety package includes 360-Degree Safety Shield and some features earlier only available in premium class, including Tire Pressure Monitoring, High Beam Assist, and Lane Departure Warning. The first-in-segment SOS function allows for an automatic emergency call for help from the Emergency Support Center via the infotainment system in case of an accident.

Nissan Navara is Nissan’s all-time favorite pickup. Designed to suit different needs and lifestyles, Nissan Navara comes in both heavy-duty and lifestyle models. The Nissan Navara Single Cab has long been a durable and reliable business partner for customers who need to transport heavy goods. Thanks to its ‘Fully-Boxed Frame,’ Nissan’s famous single-piece steel chassis, the model provides excellent payload capabilities. Meanwhile the high-postured vehicles, like the PRO 4X, Black edition and the Calibre, can enhance the lifestyle and experience of those who love adventure thanks to their outstanding 2.3-liter, 4-cylinder, DOHC twin-turbocharged YS23DDTT engines offering maximum power of 190 horsepower (Ps) and 450 Nm of torque, and a 7-speed automatic transmission (7AT) with manual driving mode (M mode) for enhanced driving performance. Other features offering usability and versatility include a tailgate assist that makes bed access easier and a flap-type, tie-down hook that helps secure both large and small loads.

Fun activity with Baifern

To raise excitement to another level, Nissan will organize a special fun activity to entertain its customers and visitors at its booth on 9 December 2023. The “Superstar-Sales Battle” will see Nissan Kicks e-POWER’s ambassador Baifern Pimchanok, joining this fun activity and leading customers to discover more about this compact SUV in a new and enjoyable way.

“SAY YES!” offer

To help customers become owners of a Nissan vehicle more easily, Nissan has prepared the “SAY YES!” promotion for customers buying a Nissan car at the show. This special offer ranges from 0% interest rate to a longer installment period of up to 96 months, and a maximum discount of up to 100,000 baht is offered.

On top of this, customers will enjoy extra privileges* such as free Nissan Premium Warranty and free labor for five years or 100,000 km or Free Roadside Service Assistance 24 Hours (5 years or 150,000 km). Anyone who is interested is encouraged to contact Nissan dealers nationwide or visit the Nissan Thailand website https://en.nissan.co.th.

* Terms and conditions apply

** Tested according to UNECE Reg101 Rev.2., NEDC Mode (Combined Conditions)

*** Only compatible smartphone models

SOURCE: Nissan