Nissan Z awarded 2023 SEMA Sport Compact of the Year

Thrilling sports car recognized at 2023 SEMA show for its aftermarket potential

Ahead of the start of the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the 2024 Nissan Z is named SEMA Sport Compact of the Year. The annual SEMA New Vehicle Awards poll SEMA exhibitors and recognize vehicles that represent the best opportunities for aftermarket accessorizing and customization.

The award acknowledges the wide enthusiast base for the Nissan Z and the extensive number of customized, aftermarket-modified Z sports cars of all generations on display at SEMA this year. Nissan sports cars have inspired fans to tweak, tune, race and customize for decades, with the seventh-generation Nissan Z continuing to fuel that passion.

Nissan’s Thrill Street exhibit at SEMA in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, booth #52141, showcases a wide range of production and concept vehicles, including the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO, a Safari-style Z concept vehicle and a replica of the Datsun 240Z rally car that helped cement the Z’s place as a sports car icon with its victory in the 1971 East African Safari Rally.

Find more details on all the models Nissan will show at SEMA, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, in the full press release.

The Nissan Z doubles down on thrilling performance for the 2024 model year with the return of Z NISMO, delivering an exhilarating experience for enthusiast drivers. Z NISMO features 420 horsepower and numerous handling, braking and chassis enhancements that elevate its performance on the racetrack.

The 2024 Z Sport and Z Performance continue to offer buyers options to configure a Z that suits their driving style. A standard 3.0-liter V6 twin turbo engine rated at 400 horsepower is mated to a six-speed, close-ratio manual transmission with Exedy® high-performance clutch as standard, or a responsive nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The 2024 Nissan Z has a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $42,210, with Z NISMO starting at $64,990.

