Nissan to share a part of design and development of electrified powertrains with JATCO

Nissan today announced it will share part of its electrified powertrain design and development operations with JATCO Ltd, one of its affiliates. Nissan has positioned electrification at the core of its business strategy, and the move will enable Nissan to strengthen its engineering capabilities to meet the growing demand for electrified powertrains.

In November 2021, Nissan announced Nissan Ambition 2030, its long-term vision. The vision includes plans to introduce 23 new electrified models — including 15 EVs by fiscal year 2030 — aiming for an electrified model mix of more than 50% globally.

Takashi Hata, senior vice president of the Affiliated Company Administration Department and Global Asset Management said, “Making electrified powertrains lighter and more efficient is an essential part of our electrification strategy, and we greatly look forward to JATCO’s contribution. Nissan and JATCO will continue to strengthen cooperation.”

