Nissan to launch the next generation of autonomous driving technology in fiscal year 2027

Nissan today announced it will launch its next generation ProPILOT technology from fiscal year 2027. The system will feature Wayve AI Driver and Nissan Ground Truth Perception technology with next-gen LiDAR. Combined, these will set a new standard for autonomous driving technology with unprecedented high intelligence and collision avoidance capability.

Wayve AI Driver software, built on Wayve’s globally diverse and adaptable foundation model, is designed to handle highly complex real-world conditions. The technology’s ability to efficiently and rapidly learn from vast amounts of data ensures continuous advantage to Nissan vehicles for the future.

Overview of Wayve

Wayve is a global AI company pioneering a new approach to autonomous driving with Embodied AI. Wayve AI Driver is capable of driving across highway and urban environments using advanced end-to-end AI technology that learns from real-world data and experience, much like people do, and develops highly adaptable intelligence to navigate complex and previously unseen driving situations.

