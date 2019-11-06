Nissan Thailand empowers future leaders and entrepreneurs with digital marketing skills boot camp

Nissan in Thailand supported a two-day business and digital marketing camp to help over 50 young students acquire business skills – including digital marketing and business ethics – crucial to the success of modern-day businesses. The students were challenged to create online business plans to their peers and mentors from Nissan in Thailand and the Raks Thai Foundation

The camp, a core part of the Youth Leadership Development (YLD) program sponsored by Nissan, in partnership with CARE International Japan and the Raks Thai Foundation. And is designed to give the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs in Samut Prakan province the skills to effectively navigate this age of digital disruption.

In this, the third year of the YLD program, Nissan continues to provide leadership skills and entrepreneurial knowledge to more than 1,400 students in grades 7 – 12 at eight schools across Ayutthaya, Rayong and most recently Samut Prakan province – where Nissan’s Thai manufacturing operations are located.

“Our valued Nissan employees have a very important role to play in our YLD initiative. I am so proud of their enthusiasm and support of the program since its inception,” said Mantana Lau, general manager of corporate communications for Nissan in Thailand. “Having our staff share their expertise with students in schools near our assembly plant is just one of many ways we are honored to continue to give back to the communities close to where we operate.”

Sharing their valuable insights and expertise at the workshop were Yuwanart Sinbowarnsed and Charunee Wittanadecha, two marketing communications and digital marketing experts from Nissan’s marketing department.

From culinary creations such as rainbow coconut milk custard to fancy key chains, each group brought entrepreneurial and team spirit with them to the workshop, with the goal of how to take their businesses to market with the right target customers, the right message, in the right channel, and at the right time.

After the YLD program, Chalitta Saiboonkrua, a student from Wat Sri Wari Noi School, was excited about what she had learned from the camp. “It is not every day that we get to learn about creating our own business. I’m excited to learn more about business, and to use this knowledge to help me start my own business and leverage Social Media in the near future.”

“We were thrilled to see the great potential in the students and impressed by their business plans,” said Nissan volunteer Yuwanart Sinbowornsed, assistant general manager of marketing communications. “We really wanted to help inspire this next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs from Wat Sri Wari Noi School through Nissan’s YLD program.”

Driven by enthusiasm and strong participation from the students in the YLD program, Charunee Wittanadecha, manager of CRM and digital marketing for Nissan in Thailand, added that she hoped that “the knowledge we shared and the skills they acquired today will pave the way to a brighter future and successful business endeavors for some – if not all – of them.”

“Real-life experience is critical to the success of our students, with the analytical thinking, problem-solving and business and marketing skills they acquired enabling them to think differently about their future career path,” said Punyaphon Boongrung, a teacher from Wat Sri Wari Noi School.

SOURCE: NISSAN