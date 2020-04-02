Nissan temporarily adjusts production in Thailand

Nissan today announced a temporary adjustment to production in Thailand in response to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak and decreased demand in the automotive market.

Following the advice and guidance of the Thai government and Ministry of Public Health, Nissan is expanding measures to further safeguard the wellbeing of employees, customers and the community.

Production at Plant 2 in Samut Prakan will be suspended from 6 April 2020 until 3 May 2020, while production at Plant 1 in Samut Prakan will be adjusted to meet current demand levels. Adjustments will also be made at associated operations, including engine assembly and stamping.

“Our goal is to resume normal business operations as soon as possible, but ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our employees, their families and Thai society is our priority right now given the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, the president of Nissan in Thailand.

The company has already implemented an extensive work-from-home policy for office employees as part of the wider effort to contain or limit the spread and impact of the virus.

Nissan is also confident that it has a sufficient supply of vehicles to meet the needs of its valued Thai customers. Nissan’s nationwide dealership network currently remains open and committed to continue providing the best customer service. Extra measures are being taken to ensure a hygienic environment to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.

Nissan will continue prioritizing the safety of its employees, partners and customers while following all guidance from the Thai authorities.

SOURCE: Nissan