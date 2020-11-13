Nissan: Statement regarding the first hearing on the civil lawsuit

Today, the Yokohama District Court held its first hearing on the civil lawsuit that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. filed against Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan carried out a robust and thorough internal investigation that included external lawyers. The investigation concluded that Ghosn intentionally committed serious misconduct.

The legal actions initiated today form part of Nissan’s policy of holding Ghosn accountable for the harm and financial losses incurred by the company due to the misconduct.

The company contends that the facts surrounding the misconduct will be shown during the court proceedings and the law will take its course.

SOURCE: Nissan Motor