Nissan: Revision to full-year financial results forecasts for fiscal year 2022

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced revision to its November 9, 2022 forecasts for financial results for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Net income attributable to owners of parent for FY2022 is expected to increase by 41.9% from the previous forecast to 220 billion yen. This is primarily due to improved performance and better-than-expected non-operating income, such as profit in companies under the equity method. Net revenue and operating profit have also been slightly updated to reflect the latest forecast.

Revised forecast for FY2022 (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023)

TSE report basis – China JV equity basis1

Yen in billions Previous FY22 Forecast Revised FY22 Forecast Change in forecast Revenue 10,900.0 10,500.0 -400.0

(-3.7%) Operating profit 360.0 370.0 +10.0

(+2.8％) Net income2 155.0 220.0 +65.0

(+41.9％)

1. Since the beginning of fiscal year 2013, Nissan has reported figures calculated under the equity method accounting for its joint venture with Dong Feng in China. Although net income reporting remains unchanged under this accounting method, the equity-accounting income statements no longer include Dong-Feng-Nissan’s results in revenues and operating profit.

2. Net income or net loss attributable to owners of the parent

*The financial forecast is based on judgements and estimates that have been made using currently available information. By nature, such financial forecast is subject to uncertainty and risk. Therefore, the final results may differ from the aforementioned forecast.

SOURCE: Nissan