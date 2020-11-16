Nissan refreshes its iconic Micra for 2021

Nissan hits refresh on its iconic Micra, marking the next step in the evolution of the successful city car that first debuted in Europe 38 years ago.

The updated 2021 line-up streamlines the customer offering, refining the selection to a new five grade structure – enabling customers to easily identify and personalise their ideal Micra.

Alongside Visia, Acenta and Tekna, Nissan is now introducing the all-new N-Design and welcomes the customer-favourite N-Sport into the grade line-up.

Across the range, Micra exhibits refined design elements and exquisite attention to detail. Customers can opt for two different colour customisation finishers from the front to the rear and upgrade to LED headlamps giving their Micra a more elegant and athletic appearance.

New 16-inch 2-tone wheels called “Genki” come as standard on both N-Design and Tekna grades. Reflecting its meaning in Japanese culture, the Genki alloy wheels’ stylish appearance exudes a sense of energy, completing the Micra’s fresh dynamic design.

“With the refreshed line-up for 2021, we have refined what we know people love about Micra. We’ve made it easier for customers to match themselves to the ideal grade and to then add their own unique flair through customisation options on top,” said Ekaterina Apushkina, General Manager Marketing City Cars, Nissan Europe. “By building on its success, and listening to our customers, we’ve arrived at a place where Micra is stronger than ever.”

N-Sport: for a premium and sporty look

Joining the Micra grade line-up permanently, the stunning new N-Sport is designed from the wheels-up to turn heads. On the exterior, the gloss black front, rear and side finishers and new black mirror caps perfectly complement 17-inch black Perso alloy wheels. On the N-Sport, the Micra’s fog lamps and headlamps come in full LED as standard.

The N-Sport’s refined aesthetic is carried through to the interior, putting driver and passenger comfort at the very heart of the design. The seats with Alcantara® inserts and corresponding dashboard give a high-quality finish. The seats are ergonomically designed to provide superior support and reduce driver fatigue for those longer journeys.

N-Design: for accessible customisation

The N-Design addresses customers’ desires to express their own unique character and style. On the exterior, customers can choose to personalise the rear, front and side finishers and mirror caps in either Gloss Black or Chrome. This customisation comes as standard for the grade, as does the attractive new 16-inch 2-tone Genki wheels.

Inside, the N-Design features modern black cloth seats with grey accents and a leather-look front panel, kneepads and door trimming. Customers can also choose the bold and exciting Energy Orange interior, and purchase a variety of accompanying accessories in the same dynamic colour for truly detail-oriented customisation.

Tekna: for advanced driving technology

The Tekna is packed with advanced driving and in-car entertainment technology features, championing Nissan Intelligent Mobility – Nissan’s vision for a more exciting and connected future through technological innovation.

Nissan’s popular Intelligent Around View Monitor camera system, helping drivers negotiate difficult parking scenarios safely and easily, is available with moving object detection and Blind Spot Warning; exclusively to the Tekna grade and comes installed as standard.

For audiophiles, the Tekna also comes with Bose Personal audio, offering immersive, high-quality sound for the driver.

The NissanConnect infotainment system with TomTom navigation is available as an option on all grades starting from Acenta.

Apple CarPlay with Siri voice recognition and Android Auto with Google Assistant are available from Acenta with a host of additional in-car entertainment features.

Enhanced Euro 6d dynamic and efficient engine

The Micra’s enhanced 1.0-litre turbocharged engine offers both a dynamic and efficient driving experience. The unit is compliant with the Euro 6d emissions standard, yielding improved fuel-efficiency and reduced emissions. Enhanced torque delivery curve offers greater driving performance with fewer gear changes, perfect for navigating cities and enabling a smoother, more responsive and more enjoyable drive.

Advanced safety technology

From Visia grade upwards, Micra is equipped with essential safety technologies, including; Hill Start Assistance; Intelligent Ride Control; and Intelligent Trace Control for improved handling in difficult conditions.

Further advanced technologies are offered in a Safety Pack. This comes as standard on select grades*, and includes; High Beam Assist; Intelligent Lane Intervention; Traffic Sign Recognition and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition.

Designed to high specification for the European market, the Nissan Micra is a testament to manufacturing and sales success. Since its launch in 2017, more than 230,000 Micra have been sold across 34 European countries.

The model is the first Nissan vehicle to be built in a Renault plant highlighting the synergies across the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

SOURCE: Nissan