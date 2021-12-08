Nissan receives three Thailand Automotive Quality Awards

Nissan Thailand has received three prestigious awards from Thailand Automotive Quality Awards (TAQA), recognizing the Japanese brand's 'Outstanding Environmentally Friendly Brand Image', 'Outstanding Brand Image for Good Corporate Social Responsibility' and 'Outstanding Brand Image for Good Governance'

Nissan Thailand has received three prestigious awards from Thailand Automotive Quality Awards (TAQA), recognizing the Japanese brand’s ‘Outstanding Environmentally Friendly Brand Image’, ‘Outstanding Brand Image for Good Corporate Social Responsibility’ and ‘Outstanding Brand Image for Good Governance’.

Presented by Mr. Panuwat Triyangkulsri, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry at Challenger Hall, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, TAQA Award winners are selected based on satisfaction surveys of more than 2,000 car users across Thailand. The survey includes all leading auto brands and vehicle nameplates. The awards enable the public to better consider important factors involved in a vehicle purchase decision and allow manufacturers to further develop products which best meet consumer needs.

“Nissan Thailand is honored to receive these awards that recognize our leadership position in environmental practices, and commitment to corporate social responsibility and good governance – three key components of the company’s NEXT transformation plan, one that sets corporate goals for improving the environment and the quality of people’s lives,” said Mr. Masao Tsutsumi, Vice President Marketing and Sales from Nissan Thailand.

Nissan Thailand’s considerable achievements in environmental innovation have helped drive electrification strategy and sustainable electricity ecosystem in Thailand. And consistently offering vehicles that ‘drive innovation to enrich people’s lives,’ in line with the company’s corporate purpose.

“We focus on creating innovations and technologies that make lives easier, safer, greener, such as Nissan LEAF as one of the only 100% electric vehicles in Thailand able to offer consumers V2H technology, to share and store electricity to power homes. This complete ecosystem can help reduce daily energy consumption – under the Nissan Energy Share concept. Nissan also offers e-POWER technology, a 100% electric motor-driven system without the need for charging, in KICKS e-POWER as we support customers to transition to electric mobility.”

Supporting Nissan Thailand’s Corporate Social Responsibility award, the company has expanded its ‘CARE FOR YOU’ CSR campaign, such as providing vehicles, medical supplies and necessities to medical officials and COVID-19 patients and given support to JS100 Radio’s Namjai Thai Caravan and the FOOD FOR FIGHTERS network. Nissan also recently helped flood victims, by donating water and additional necessities in Sukhothai, Chaiyaphum and Lopburi provinces.

In addition, Nissan’s commercial vehicle factory in Samut Prakarn has been awarded the Green Industry Award from the Ministry of Industry Level 4, for its commitment to continuously improve production processes and environmental management. The award recognizes Nissan’s environmentally friendly business operations, along with responsibility to society both inside and outside the organization, and throughout the supply chain for sustainable development.

In terms of ‘Outstanding Brand Image for Good Governance’, this award reflects Nissan in Thailand’s governance and commitment to operational excellence such as the company is proactively protecting employees and manufacturing against COVID-19. Recently, Nissan launched Factory Accommodation Isolation (FAI) and Bubble and Seal (BB&S) facilities, to safeguard employees, partners and supply chain. Additionally, more than 95% of employees are now vaccinated.

SOURCE: Nissan