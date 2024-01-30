Nissan production, sales, and exports for December and 2023

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for December 2023 and calendar year 2023

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for December 2023 and calendar year 2023.

1. Production

Dec. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2022

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 56,268 +5.9 647,945 +28.6 503,791 Commercial vehicles 4,930 -14.6 70,582 +27.1 55,523 Production in Japan 61,198 +3.9 718,527 +28.5 559,314 US 42,194 +6.7 605,241 +12.3 538,750 Mexico 35,791 +6.0 615,744 +57.5 390,932 UK 25,198 +35.4 325,218 +36.5 238,249 China 85,316 +153.6 779,756 ＊-19.2 1,057,598 Others 23,822 -34.3 399,678 -14.2 465,957 Production outside Japan 212,321 +31.2 2,725,637 +1.3 2,691,486 Global production 273,519 +23.9 3,444,164 +5.9 3,250,800

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s production figures.

December 2023

Global production in December surpassed year-earlier results by 23.9%.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.9%.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 31.2%.

January-December 2023

Global production in the January-December period surpassed year-earlier results by 5.9%.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 28.5%.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 1.3%.

2. Sales

Dec. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2022

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 16,444 -3.2 245,864 +4.7 234,749 Commercial vehicles 3,255 +2.6 45,088 +21.0 37,253 Japan (registration) 19,699 -2.3 290,952 +7.0 272,002 Japan (minivehicles) 14,154 -1.2 189,626 +6.9 177,438 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 33,853 -1.8 480,578 +6.9 449,440 US 73,712 +14.9 898,795 +23.2 729,349 Canada 5,999 +27.9 91,378 +19.6 76,411 Mexico 24,605 +6.7 242,044 +42.6 169,787 North America 104,379 +13.5 1,233,572 +26.3 976,678 Europe 30,934 +8.8 343,891 +20.1 286,225 China 98,873 +40.3 793,768 ＊-16.1 1,045,197 Others 49,689 +25.6 522,462 +11.6 468,092 Sales outside Japan 283,875 +23.2 2,893,693 +4.2 2,776,192 Global sales 317,728 +19.9 3,374,271 +4.6 3,225,632

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s sales figures.

December 2023

Global sales in December surpassed year-earlier results by 19.9%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.8% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 2.3% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declied 1.2% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 23.2%.

January-December 2023

Global sales in the January-December period surpassed year-earlier results by 4.6%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 6.9%. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 7.0%. Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 6.9%.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.2%.

3. Exports from Japan

Dec. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Dec. 2022

(vehicles) North America 24,282 -3.0 218,768 +30.7 167,375 Europe 10,479 +237.5 64,079 +219.9 20,032 Others 17,794 +52.2 151,906 +51.2 100,438 Total exports from Japan 52,555 +32.0 434,753 +51.0 287,845

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

December 2023

Exports from Japan in December surpassed year-earlier results by 32.0%.

January-December 2023

Exports from Japan in the January-December period surpassed year-earlier results by 51.0%.

SOURCE: Nissan