Nissan premieres all-new Frontier Pro plug-in hybrid alongside sleek N7 sedan at Auto Shanghai 2025

Debut of all-new Frontier Pro, Nissan’s first electrified pickup

Nissan today debuted the all-new Frontier Pro plug-in hybrid pickup truck at Auto Shanghai 2025.

Alongside the Dongfeng Nissan N7, the all-new pickup represents the second of nine New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) Nissan plans to launch in China by summer 2027.

The two new models showcase Nissan’s commitment to expanding segment coverage and revitalizing its lineup with technology-packed products that enhance competitiveness.

All-new Frontier Pro

When it goes on sale in China later this year, the all-new Frontier Pro will be Nissan’s first-ever plug-in Hybrid and Nissan’s first-ever electrified pickup truck.

It pairs Nissan’s decades-long pickup truck legacy and learnings with the latest powertrain technology from the world’s leading NEV market, China.

The five-seat, dual-purpose pickup has been designed for families who seek a vehicle that can comfortably and efficiently support their daily urban driving as well as weekend adventures beyond the city limits.

Design:

The all-new Frontier Pro was styled around the concept of “Rugged Tech” with a modern exterior design that complements a spacious and refined interior.

Within the front mask, the Nissan brand logo is illuminated in vibrant white, proudly signifying the Frontier Pro’s new era of electrified capability. Parallel to the hood line, five LED light elements, spaced apart, accentuate the width of the truck. The three central lights pay subtle homage to one of Nissan’s most iconic pickup trucks.

While styling the all-new Frontier Pro within Nissan’s Shanghai studio, members of the design team were inspired by the distinctive three-slot opening in the hood of the 1980s Nissan D21 hardbody pickup. In creating the Frontier Pro’s lighting signature, they leveraged LEDs to reimagine this design element for a new era.

All variants ride on standard 18-inch alloy wheels with 265/65R18 tires.

Powertrain:

At its heart is a powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder internal combustion engine and a transmission-mounted, high output electric motor.

Combined, the system delivers over 300Kw of power and up to 800 newton meters of torque, offering a balance of performance and efficiency.

For the China domestic market, the Frontier Pro plug-in hybrid is targeted to deliver up to 135km* of EV-only range.

Drive:

All models feature a 5-link rear suspension and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, which automatically controls torque distribution between the front and rear wheels.

Off-road capability is supported by the availability of an electromechanical rear differential lock. Four drive modes: ‘Hybrid, Pure electric, Performance and Snow’ allow the driver to tailor their experience to the conditions and their preferences.

Interior:

Inside, the cabin is spacious and well-appointed with a standard panoramic roof, a 10-inch LCD instrument panel, and 14.6-inch infotainment screen. Front seat heating, ventilation and seat-back massage are available.

To support the active lifestyle of owners, the all-new Nissan Frontier Pro includes features such as roof rails and an electronic retractable cover for the cargo area.

Owners can conveniently charge household devices using a Vehicle-to-load (V2L) port, which leverages the plug-in hybrid battery to supply up to 6kW of power.

Co-developed with Zhengzhou Nissan (ZNA), the all-new Frontier Pro plug-in hybrid will be produced and go on sale in China before the end of this year.

It will also be exported outside of China with the recipient markets to be the subject of a future announcement.

All-new Dongfeng Nissan N7

Just five months after making its debut, the all-new Dongfeng Nissan N7 goes on sale in China this month – a testament to Nissan’s effort to accelerate the speed at which it brings all-new and refreshed products to market.

The sleek, all-electric sedan features a coefficient of drag of just 0.208 and includes a comprehensive suite of intelligent technology to deliver a stress-free driving experience and supreme comfort for all onboard.

Design:

The N7 pairs elegant proportions with a spacious interior. Nissan’s V-Motion design signature is expressed at the front along with 710 high-power LEDs. On the side, frameless doors and flush handles support a clean, modern aesthetic. At the rear, 882 OLEDs are installed within a full-width light bar.

When the vehicle is stationary, owners can customize selected elements of the lighting at both front and rear, tailoring the patterns displayed and even projecting text.

The N7 is equipped with wheels up to 19-inches in size and available in six, nature-inspired exterior hues that can be paired with two stylish interior options.

Powertrain:

Two lithium Iron phosphate (LFP) battery options are available. Rated at 58kWh and 73kWh, both feature a 400-volt architecture.

All variants are front-wheel drive and feature a single electric motor with output ranging from 160kW to 200kW. On all models, maximum torque is 305 newton meters.

Owners can recharge their battery from 10% to 80% in 19 minutes and replenish the state of charge from 30% to 80% in as little as 14 minutes.

Drive:

Range extends from a minimum of 510km for variants equipped with the 58kWh battery, up to 635km for variants with the 73kWh battery.**

All models feature MacPherson front and multi-link rear suspension. The N7 supports motion sickness prevention, delivering comfort for all on board.

In partnership with Momenta, a leader in autonomous driving technology in China, the N7 includes an advanced end-to-end driver-assist system called ‘Navigate on Autopilot.’

On the highway, the system can seamlessly handle complex maneuvers such as merging and overtaking. In urban settings, the system confidently executes lane changes and navigates complex turning situations. It also responds smoothly when other vehicles unexpectedly merge into its lane, ensuring safety and peace of mind. An automated parking function handles challenging scenarios like angled and narrow parking spaces with ease.

Interior:

The N7’s interior leverages technology to create a homely atmosphere for families.

Front-row occupants can indulge in ‘zero-pressure’ seating with an AI-based, adaptive posture system, which adjusts the seat based on input from 49 individual sensors. The seats also feature 12-point massage functionality and for drivers, a pneumatic cushion mechanism offers up to 60 mm extension, providing optimal leg comfort and support.

The 15.6-inch central infotainment screen renders content in stunning 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels). Aided by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8295P processor, those on-board benefit from seamless entertainment and connectivity, as well as DeepSeek-R1 AI integration.

Fast and highly responsive interactivity comes courtesy of 32GB memory, and 256GB storage space.

Up to 14-speaker audio is available, with the high-grade variants including a pair of retractable dash-mounted speakers.

A refrigerated compartment, located below the front center armrest, can cool drinks to minus 6 degrees Celsius on hot days, or warm them up to 55 degrees Celsius in the cooler months.

The interior ambience is aided by the availability of 256-color ambient illumination and a large panoramic roof.

Pricing for the Dongfeng Nissan N7 will be announced later this month.

* Target New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) EV range subject to homologation

**Range based on China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC)

