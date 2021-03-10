Nissan names Jérémie Papin to lead new Americas region

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is promoting Jérémie Papin to senior vice president within its global organization, and appointing him to the new role of chairperson for the Americas region, effective April 1, 2021.

As chairperson for Nissan Americas, Papin will lead the company’s operations across all of North and South America. He will report to Christian Vandenhende, vice-chief performance officer and chief quality officer, Nissan Motor Co.

Papin is currently vice chairperson, North America, overseeing the company’s Nissan NEXT transformation plan in the critical markets of the United States, Canada and Mexico. He assumed that role in June 2020. He also serves in the role of senior vice president, Administration and Finance, Nissan North America.

“Jérémie led the development and implementation of the Nissan NEXT plan in North America, as the region transformed our business, product lineup and company culture to focus on delivering true customer value,” said Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd and chairman of the Nissan North America Board. “The creation of the Americas region provides a strategic advantage, combining Nissan’s expertise in research and development, manufacturing and vehicle exports across our North and South American operations.”

As part of Nissan’s four-year transformation plan, Nissan NEXT, the company aims to shift into a leaner, agile organization focused on achieving sustainable growth. To this end, Nissan is realigning its operations from the current seven regions into four key regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas, and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).

The new structure allows for a heightened focus on core markets and further empowers regional management. This realignment enables Nissan to be more competitive by improving the speed of our operations and help deploy our latest technologies consistently and quickly to customers the world over.

Papin joined Nissan North America in 2018 as senior vice president, Finance. Prior to that, he held a variety of leadership roles in finance, corporate planning, corporate strategy and business development at Groupe Renault and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Mark Kaczynski, currently vice president Finance & Administration, Africa, Middle East, India & Oceania (AMIO), returns to Nissan Americas and is promoted to the role of regional senior vice president, Finance and Information Technology, reporting to Papin. He joined Nissan in 2007, and served as president, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. from 2011-2017. He also served as chief financial officer, INFINITI Motor Company from 2017 to July 2020.

SOURCE: Nissan