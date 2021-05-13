Nissan LEAF named ‘Best Used Electric Car’ in Electrifying.com Awards 2021

The Nissan LEAF has been named ‘Best Used Electric Car’ in the inaugural Electrifying.com Awards 2021

The Nissan LEAF has been named ‘Best Used Electric Car’ in the inaugural Electrifying.com Awards 2021.

Both generations of LEAF, which as a model first launched in 2010, were recognised in the awards that celebrate the electric cars, innovations and developments that represent significant achievements in their fields.

Ginny Buckley, Founder & CEO, Electrifying.com commented; “The Leaf has been on sale for a decade now and there are more of them on British roads than any other electric car. That means there is a huge choice of pre-loved cars to choose from, and they have proved to be incredibly reliable too. It’s also been instrumental in establishing the entire market for electric cars in Britain.”

Tom Barnard, Associate Editor, Electrifying.com added; “Nissan bet the farm on electric cars being the future. If it had been unreliable then it would have put people off electric cars for a generation. But the cars have proved to be reliable and robust and now the rest of the world is catching up. It means the Leaf makes a brilliant used buy.”

When it was launched in 2010, the LEAF was the world’s first mainstream all-electric passenger vehicle, with the first UK customers taking delivery in early 2011. The second generation LEAF arrived in early 2018, and now offers two battery capacities – 40kWh and 62kWh – giving drivers a choice of range and performance specifications.

Since the LEAF’s European introduction in early 2011, LEAF owners have collectively prevented more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere every year, while covering enough distance to drive around the earth 400,000 times.

Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. commented; “As the pioneering EV launched more than a decade ago, the Nissan LEAF now provides the ideal entry-point to all-electric motoring for thousands of used car buyers. Thanks to its enduring reliability and affordability, the LEAF delivers a seamless transition into all-electric driving with very few buyers ever going back to petrol or diesel as a result. On behalf of Nissan, we thank the wise Electrifying.com judging panel for this official recognition.”

All grades of LEAF and both battery capacities are currently eligible for the revised Plug-In Car Grant of £2,500, which is offered on electric vehicles under £35,000 RRP. The OTR price makes the LEAF range one of the most accessible C-segment hatchback EVs, starting from just £25,995 OTR (including government grant).

Nissan Intelligent Choice also offers attractive financing options on a range of approved used LEAF. On 30kWh versions, there’s currently a £595 Nissan Deposit Contribution, 2 years free servicing, minimum 12 months warranty and 12 months roadside assistance when taken on a 9.9% APR PCP Nissan Finance Product. For more information, visit https://usedcars.nissan.co.uk

The Nissan LEAF has previously been awarded for its used credentials. It was named ‘Used Electric Car of the Year’ in the What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards 2021, and ‘Best Used Electric Car’ in the Driving Electric 2020 Awards.

For more information about Nissan’s products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

SOURCE: Nissan