Nissan kicks into the future of electrified mobility, headlining the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show with the all-new Nissan KICKS e-POWER and accessorized Premiere edition

Nissan in Thailand will debut the all -new Nissan KICKS e -POWER and a special limited Premiere edition at the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show 2020 from July 15 to 26, 2020.

The KICKS e-POWER with Premiere edition is limited to just 500 vehicles (VL model only) and joins Nissan’s latest and most comprehensive vehicle line-up ever at the Show, along with exciting test drive opportunities for potential customers.

The special Premiere edition features an impressive accessory package, including front, rear and side exterior under spoilers, a rear roof spoiler, 17 inch Black Alloy wheels, and a Premier badge. The interior boasts a Sport pedal, Premiere Edition Kicking plate and Premiere badge. It is offered in Storm White and Monarch Orange and priced from 1,099,000 baht***

“This year we are excited to showcase the all-new Nissan KICKS e-POWER at the Motor Show 2020, as well as the Premiere edition with its enhanced sportier and premium look, bringing even more vehicle more options for our valued Thai customers,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, president of Nissan Motor Thailand. “We have long been committed to introducing exciting products that meet the needs of all our customers, and show attendees now get the opportunity to our exciting vehicle line -up and test drive some models.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the company’s latest products, including the all-new Nissan KICKS e-POWER, an all-new compact SUV that gives drivers the power and performance of an electric car without the need for external charging and which meets the needs of customers who are looking for unique styling, roominess, a full suite of safety features and advanced technologies, all at an affordable price.

The all-new Nissan KICKS e-POWER is built in Thailand and perfectly tailored for the urban lifestyle of local customers. Driven by e-POWER technology, it provides a technical bridge for those customers looking towards EV adoption. It consumes less fuel, with better economy, yet delivers strong performance and acceleration. The all-new Nissan KICKS e-POWER is available for test drives and orders at the show.

In addition to the all-new Nissan KICKS e-POWER, attendees can book test drives of the all-new Nissan LEAF, the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility that underscores Nissan’s leadership in the electrification of mobility, and the all-new Nissan Almera, an intelligent urban sedan.

The Nissan Note with N-Sport package, the Nissan Terra with Energetic package, the N-TREK Warrior accessories for Nissan Navara,* along with the Nissan GT-R Premium edition and the Nissan March smart city car round out the lineup – ensuring show attendees are spoiled for choice.

Customers are also invited to take advantage of special offers available exclusively at the show . These include July’s special “LIVE Again – Drive Again” promotional campaign offering a customized installment payment plan that lets customers make half-monthly payments until next year, special low-interest rates on vehicle financing, Nissan Premium Protection first-class insurance, and a Nissan Premium Air-Con filter.**

NFV is a tailored finance solution that lets Kicks e-POWER customers keep their options open at the end of their loan term. How it works: (1) the customer estimates how many kilometers they will drive (2) they then choose their financial terms, and (3) then decide what happens the end of the contract – they can choose to return the car to a Nissan dealer, keep driving it, or make a lump-sum payment. This option also comes with 24-hour roadside assistance, three years of Nissan Save Safe package, three years of Nissan Premium Protection first-class insurance, as well as annual car tax payment coverage.*

“These new offerings are designed to give customers the peace of mind that comes with variable payment options along with a variety of financial choices to suit their unique individual situations,” Narasimhan said.

For more information, please contact the Nissan booth number A07 at Challenger Hall, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani from July 15 to 26, 2020 .

* N-Trek Warrior accessories for Nissan Navara made by City Auto Mobile Co., Ltd. and available at Nissan dealers nationwide.

** Special offers only available through Nissan Leasing Thailand

*** Calculated from the price of the All-new Nissan KICKS e-POWER model VL at 1,049,000 baht + two-tone exterior Monarch Orange color with black roof or Storm white color with black roof 15,000 baht + PREMIERE EDITION accessory package 35,000 baht

SOURCE: Nissan