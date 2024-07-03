Nissan join hands with 3 partners to launch Vehicle to Grid Project

At the Engineering Faculty, Chulalongkorn University to study V2G for sustainable energy management

Nissan Thailand recently joined forces with project partners, including the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and Haupcar Company Limited to launch the Vehicle to Grid project. The Nissan LEAF, capable of bi-directional charging, will be utilized for purposes beyond transportation, contributing to the study of sustainable energy management for the future.

This project is part of Nissan’s commitment to create a pollution-free society. It aims to enhance the quality of travel and improve people’s lives through using electric vehicles and technological innovation, as part of the Blue Switch project initiated in Japan in 2018.

Currently, the Nissan Leaf is one of the electric-powered cars installed with Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, allowing it to transfer electrical energy from vehicle to the grid. The electrical energy which is stored in the car can be used in buildings, households, or to charge electrical devices in daily life.

SOURCE: Nissan