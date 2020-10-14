Nissan Foundation launches 2021 grant cycle to build inclusive communities through education

In an effort to support organizations educating our world about the benefits of living and working together in a diverse society, the Nissan Foundation today announced it is accepting Letters of Intent for its 2021 grant cycle. Each year, the Nissan Foundation awards grants to nonprofits who serve communities surrounding Nissan’s affiliate locations in Southern California, Middle Tennessee, Central Mississippi, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Detroit, New York and Atlanta. Now in its 28th year, the foundation’s mission is to support education programs that help people see the world through multiple perspectives.

“The work our grantees do day in and day out to foster dialogue around race relations and to promote cultural diversity has never been more important,” says Parul Bajaj, executive director, Nissan Foundation. “The Nissan Foundation is honored to help amplify the important work they’re doing to develop and deliver programming designed to break down societal barriers and build inclusive communities.”

The Nissan Foundation was created in 1992 as a thoughtful response to the three weeks of riots and civil unrest that occurred following the Rodney King trial verdict near the headquarters for Nissan’s U.S. sales operation then in Southern California. Since that time, the Nissan Foundation has awarded more than $12 million to approximately 150 nonprofit organizations offering educational programs that raise awareness of the various dimensions of diversity.

In July, the Nissan Foundation awarded grants to 27 nonprofits including the Nashville Public Library Foundation whose “Civil Rights and a Civil Society: Critical Dialogues in Equity, Race, and Identity” leverages the library’s rich Civil Rights Collection to educate community organizations about past injustices so they are better able to serve the diverse public they encounter in their work every day.

Other 2020 grantees included the Japanese American National Museum, the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus, the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition and the Autry Museum of the American West.

SOURCE: Nissan