Nissan Formula E Team charged up for Gen3 debut in Mexico City

Squad ready to tackle Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez in the first race of Season 9

Nissan Formula E Team is set to take on the maiden race of the Gen3 era as the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gets underway in Mexico City this weekend.

Drivers Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz will compete for the Nissan Formula E Team for the first time at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez as Season 9 begins. Following the introduction of the game-changing Gen3 regulations, the 2023 Mexico City E-Prix is thought to be one of the most unpredictable in Formula E history.

“We’ve not had too much time between testing in Valencia and the first race, so we’ve been busy analyzing data from the programs we ran and making adjustments to our car,” said Tommaso Volpe, general manager, Nissan Formula E and managing director, Nissan Formula E Team. “One of the most important factors this weekend will be to finally see how each team will adapt to the new technologies in the Gen3 car, as we’re all starting from scratch in that sense. We’re really focused and looking to implement everything we learned in Valencia for a smooth weekend with the new car and systems. It’s exciting as it will be the first time we see everybody’s true pace and how each team manages every key performance factor in the car. We’ll be aiming to start the season strongly and set ourselves on a path to grow throughout the campaign.”

The new season marks the first time Nissan Formula E Team competes as one team, with a bold new livery featuring a cherry blossom design. The flower is a symbol of new beginnings, reflecting both the team and the championship entering new eras in 2023.

With extra power, higher speeds and a striking car design, the 2022/23 campaign represents a huge milestone for the championship. The series is also set to visit four new locations across the 16-round calendar, with trips to Hyderabad, Cape Town, Sao Paulo and Portland booked in.

Nissan has a strong automotive history in Mexico, employing more than 15,000 people and recently celebrating 60 years of operations in the country. The brand’s first manufacturing plant outside Japan was in Cuernavaca, and more than 14 million Nissan vehicles have been produced in Mexico in total.

Driver Quotes

Norman Nato

“I’m really excited to get Season 9 underway! It’s going to be an interesting one, with the new cars, my first race for the team and at a new track for me. However, I’m feeling prepared and confident in the work we’ve done in the off-season and at testing in Valencia. I’ve seen and heard about the amazing atmosphere in Mexico City, so I can’t wait to race through the stadium in front of so many passionate fans.”

Sacha Fenestraz

“I don’t think anybody knows what to expect this weekend, but it’s going to be an incredible moment to be part of. We’ve been pushing hard to make a positive start to the Gen3 era and I’m looking forward to my first race as a full-time Formula E driver. My target for Mexico is to build my confidence in the car and have a positive season opener. There’s a lot of events coming up soon, so I want to begin strongly, show good speed and try to limit my mistakes. The test in Valencia was good but it always feels different at an event, so I’m looking to get experience under my belt and continue building for the year ahead.”

SOURCE: Nissan