Nissan e-4ORCE system: The revolution of all-wheel-drive electrified technology

Nissan introduces e-4ORCE on X-Trail and fully electric Ariya

Nissan brings to Europe the state-of-the art e-4ORCE technology, a new and unique all-wheel-drive system specifically engineered for electric and electrified vehicles to offer confident and reassuring performance in all conditions.

The “e” in e-4ORCE stands for Nissan’s 100% electric motor drive system. “4ORCE” refers to the vehicle’s physical power and energy, with “4” representing all-wheel control.

Nissan’s teams of powertrain engineers combined their comprehensive expertise on three core elements: electric motor management, all-wheel drive systems and chassis control technologies to develop an innovative technology which provides reassurance and dynamic poise in everyday scenarios.

To elaborate on the technical details of e-4ORCE powertrain, Aditya Moorthy, Product Marketing Manager, for X-Trail at Nissan Automotive Europe explains more here.

e-4ORCE: a powerful and smooth drive

The innovative e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system was conceived for use on either Nissan’s pure electric powertrains or with its pioneering e-POWER system. In both cases, the driven wheels are powered purely by electric motors fed by the battery.

In the case of the X-Trail, the dual e-motor system has a total output of 157kW (213PS) with a 150kW front motor and a rear 100kW motor. This generates lively acceleration from 0-100km/h in 7 seconds. It has a 10,000 times faster rear torque response than a mechanical 4WD system.

The Ariya e-4ORCE has a total system output of 225kW (306PS). This generates lively acceleration from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds. Both vehicles enjoy confident and agile handling in all conditions, enabling a powerful yet smooth driving experience.

e-4ORCE: Superior control and intuitive handling

The e-4ORCE system uses the battery to power a twin motor system evenly distributed on each axle for independent wheel control. With the e-4ORCE system on, drivers easily follow the intended cornering line with minimal steering correction, allowing them to feel the EV power and enjoy the electrified handling experience.

The e-4ORCE technology provides continuous balanced chassis control, line tracing, and steering precision, to anticipate the driver’s behaviour and compensate for common responses such as understeering, keeping the cabin level for a more pleasant in-car experience.

e-4ORCE: confidence in all surface conditions

With e-4ORCE, the torque is distributed to the front and rear to maximize tire grip according to road surface conditions and the vehicle’s situation, while the braking is individually controlled for each of the four wheels.

Thanks to this precise control of the twin-motor system and the brake torque-vectoring capabilities, the vehicle maintains the right course whether the road is wet, oily, slippery with wet leaves or covered in snow. The key to the vehicle’s on-road poise is the balanced distribution of power from the twin motor system, which can be adjusted in 1/10000th of a second, considerably faster than traditional mechanical all-wheel drive systems.

e-4ORCE: Pitch control for a comfortable ride for all passengers

An additional benefit of e-4ORCE for all passengers is the comfortable drive with minimal body longitudinal “dive” under deceleration thanks to strong regenerative braking. Pitch is suppressed by controlling regenerative balance between the front and rear axles. And the twin motor system means a greater level of regenerative energy capture than a single motor system, optimizing the vehicle’s efficiency at every opportunity.

“e-4ORCE is the latest of many forward-thinking technologies developed by Nissan over the years. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this innovative system on models like the Ariya e-4ORCE and the new Nissan X-Trail. We’re sure our customers will enjoy a noticeable difference in their driving experience” said, Cliodhna Lyons, Vice President Product Planning, Nissan AMIEO.

The launch of e-4ORCE is a significant step in Nissan’s electrification journey towards a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.

SOURCE: Nissan