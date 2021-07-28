Nissan contributes €173 million for second quarter 2021 to Renault Group’s earnings

Nissan released today its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 (April 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022).

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 (April 1st to June 30th, 2021), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s second quarter 2021 net income estimated at €173 million1.

1 based on an average exchange rate of 131.9 yen/euro for the period under review.

SOURCE: Renault Group

