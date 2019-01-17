Nissan continues tradition at the Montreal Auto Show with EV and one-off project vehicle debuts

An Altima AWD wearing heavy-duty tracks, longer-range LEAF PLUS, 2019 Altima and 2019 Murano all share the spotlight in the Nissan booth

Nissan’s presence at the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) on press day consists of a well-rounded quartet of vehicles, each one representing vastly different areas of the automotive spectrum.

“I’ve called Nissan Canada home for over three years, and can confidently say there has never been a more exciting time for the brand,” says Joni Paiva, president of Nissan Canada. “We just recorded our sixth-consecutive year of sales, and are on a product offensive, ensuring we’re continuing to offer our customers accessible, beautifully designed products loaded with technology. By introducing the longer-range LEAF PLUS, Nissan remains at the forefront of the electric vehicle segment. Through the refreshed Murano, we’re ensuring a core product cements its reputation which is rooted in stunning design and advanced technology.”

“In service to our customers, we continuously strive to be at the forefront of even the more unexpected carlines,” concluded Paiva. “In the case of the all-new Altima sedan, we decided to offer Nissan Intelligent All-Wheel Drive fitted as standard on all trims. This is the first-ever AWD Nissan sedan offered in North America, and in typical Nissan fashion, we wanted to have a bit of fun to convey a message to show goers. The Altima-te AWD is sure to stand out from the crowd with its striking new ‘Sunset Drift’ exterior colour, extreme fender flares and 30-inch tall, heavy-duty track system.”

LEAF PLUS debuts in Nissan Canada’s #1 EV market

The world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF, made its Canadian debut at the 2011 Montreal International Auto Show. Eight years later, the most popular EV nameplate in the world has triggered zero-emission adoption around the world, legions of fans, and a shift in public perception about electric vehicles resulting in multitudes of EV competitors joining the fold. The LEAF itself has since evolved in 2011 from a range of 160 kilometres, to 363 kilometres with the 2019 LEAF PLUS – the second variant of the Nissan LEAF. Once again, the latest version of the Nissan LEAF is making its first Canadian public appearance at the Montreal International Auto Show.

The “PLUS” refers to the increased energy density of the model’s 62 kWh battery pack and the higher output of its powertrain. The new powertrain adds to the car’s range by approximately 40 per cent, with NRCan range of up to 363 kilometres, ensuring that there is a Nissan LEAF to meet the driving needs of a wider range of customers.

Pricing release and Canadian debut for the 2019 Murano crossover

The new 2019 Nissan Murano made its Canadian debut, offering a look at the redesigned exterior and refreshed interior as it hits Canadian showrooms this month.

The revisions to the popular third-generation Murano’s exterior add a more pronounced front V-motion grille, redesigned LED headlights and taillights, new LED fog lights, new 18-inch and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheel designs and two fresh new exterior colours – Sunset Drift and Deep Blue Pearl.

Nissan also announced pricing for the 2019 Murano. The Nissan Murano S will have a starting M.S.R.P. of $32,428. To read the full pricing release, please visit: Nissan announces Canadian pricing for new, refreshed 2019 Murano

All-in, on the All-Wheel Drive Altima

Nissan is bringing excitement back to the mid-size sedan segment with the 2019 Nissan Altima, which offers Nissan Intelligent All-Wheel Drive as the singular drivetrain option in Canada. The all-new, sixth-generation Altima features:

Advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety and driving aid technologies, including ProPILOT Assist and introducing Safety Shield 360 with Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking

Expressive design with lower, wider and more athletic proportions

New open, airy premium uplifting interior design

Now in Canadian showrooms, the 2019 Altima is available in three grade levels, along with a limited production launch edition.

Altima-te AWD Project Vehicle makes global debut

Finishing off Nissan’s press conference was a reveal for a vehicle the world hasn’t seen before – another Nissan wearing heavy-duty DOMINATOR Tracks from American Track Truck. Unlike the “Warrior” family of Nissan crossovers equipped with tracks, this one-off vehicle is a sedan, symbolizing the AWD configuration for the 2019 Altima in Canada.

Like the Rogue Warrior which debuted at the 2016 Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS), the Altima-te AWD was modified entirely by Quebec-based Motorsports in Action (MIA), using the DOMINATOR® track system from American Track Truck.

The tracks measure 1,220 millimetres/48 inches long, 750 millimetres/30 inches tall and 380 millimetres/15 inches wide. The Altima-te AWD required more extreme body and chassis modifications compared to the changes that were made on the Rogue Warrior project vehicle. The most prominent exterior modification to Altima’s exterior is seen in the front and rear fenders that were flared out by 180 millimetres/7 inches on each side, to accommodate the DOMINATOR, track system, expanding the total body width by 360 millimetres/14 inches. This results in a noticeably assertive stance, while maintaining Altima’s sedan design essence and flowing lines.

The Altima-te AWD will be on display at the 2019 MIAS for public days, and move on to be displayed in the Nissan booth at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto in February. To see the video story and read more about the Altima-te AWD, click here.

Source: Nissan