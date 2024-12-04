Nissan celebrates start of production for all-new 2025 Murano in Smyrna, Tennessee

Nissan today marked the start of production for the newly redesigned Nissan Murano at its award-winning Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant

Nissan today marked the start of production for the newly redesigned Nissan Murano at its award-winning Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“This is a proud day for the team,” said Brian Crockett, vice president of manufacturing for the Nissan Smyrna plant. “The hard work and dedication of thousands of Tennessee team members has brought this vehicle to life. The new Nissan Murano reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

Nissan Smyrna has delivered nearly 145,000 Murano vehicles to customers in the U.S. and Canada since it began production there in 2020. Nissan aims to ramp up Murano assembly in Smyrna to more than 6,700 vehicles per month by March 2025. Consumers can expect vehicles to be delivered early next year.

During a ceremony at the plant, Nissan executives and community leaders joined manufacturing employees from both Smyrna and Decherd to witness the first MY2025 Murano roll off the line.

The Murano is powered by engines produced at Nissan’s Decherd Powertrain Plant.

“The new Murano is a testament to the strength of Nissan’s manufacturing operations across Tennessee,” said David Sliger, vice president of Nissan’s Decherd plant. “Today we’re celebrating the result of incredible teamwork and a shared dedication to delivering vehicles of the highest quality.”

“This vehicle represents the best of Nissan—bold design, advanced technology and a commitment to exceeding expectations,” said David Johnson, regional senior vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan Americas. “This moment is about more than launching a vehicle, however; it’s about celebrating the incredible people behind it. Their skill, passion and teamwork made this vision a reality.”

“Tennessee continues to lead the nation’s automotive industry, and Nissan has been a vital partner in creating manufacturing success for more than 40 years,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “The start of production for the new Murano demonstrates Nissan’s commitment to innovation, job creation and our highly skilled workforce, and I thank them for their continued investment.”

