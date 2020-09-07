Nissan Ariya to make China debut at Beijing Motor Show

The all-new Nissan Ariya crossover EV will make its public debut in China this month at the Auto China 2020 trade show, as Nissan shows its latest innovations, products and technologies aimed at meeting the needs of consumers in the world’s largest automotive market.

The Nissan display will also demonstrate the benefits of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and connected with society.

Highlights of Nissan’s exhibit include:

The all-new Nissan Ariya electric crossover

The all-electric Nissan Ariya will be shown publicly for the first time outside Japan, after being unveiled recently in Yokohama. This powerful and spacious crossover SUV keeps the driver and passengers seamlessly connected to the world while providing comfort, control and safety. The car forges a new identity and design expression for Nissan’s electric vehicles. The Nissan Ariya is expected to go on sale in China toward the end of next year.

GT-R50 by Italdesign

The GT-R50 by Italdesign is the first-ever collaboration between Nissan and Italdesign. Combining power and artistry, the limited-run model was created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nissan GT-R.

Formula E race car

Nissan’s Formula E race car will be on display at this year’s Auto China 2020. Nissan’s team placed second in the recently concluded season of the all-electric street racing championship series.

Altima, Qashqai and X-Trail with ProPILOT

Visitors to the Nissan booth will be treated to demonstrations of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies including ProPILOT, an autonomous driving technology for use in single-lane traffic on highways, equipped on the Altima sedan and the Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility experience zone

The booth will feature a Nissan Intelligent Mobility experience zone, where visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the company’s technologies. For example, guests can experience an exhilarating drive, along with Nissan’s latest safety technologies, Nissan Connect technologies, as well as an e-POWER simulator.

Nissan’s Auto China 2020 press conference is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.

SOURCE: Nissan