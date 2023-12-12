Nissan Ariya qualifies for TOP SAFETY PICK+

The 2023 Nissan Ariya, a new electric midsize SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn a good rating in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and only an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test is necessary.

Ariya vehicles built after March 2023 meet the requirements for the higher-tier award. The standard front crash prevention system earns superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, while a second, optional system earns a superior daytime rating and an advanced nighttime rating.

Following adjustments made to the aim of the headlights in March, the LED projectors supplied with all trims are rated acceptable. Prior to the changes, the headlights received a marginal rating.

SOURCE: Nissan