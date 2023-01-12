Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE to lead Pole to Pole expedition

Nissan is preparing to undertake the world's first all-electric driving adventure from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole on board of a Nissan Ariya

Nissan offers a behind the scenes glimpse at the Ariya e-4ORCE’s journey to get ready for the Pole to Pole expedition from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole.

The modified Ariya, which is due to be unveiled in February, will travel over 27,000km through extreme conditions, making it the first vehicle of any type to take on the journey. British adventurer Chris Ramsey and his wife, Julie Ramsey, will lead the charge, taking the modified Ariya e-4ORCE on the adventure of a lifetime.

In preparation to accommodate the harsh polar terrain of the Arctic and Antarctic, Ramsey’s expedition Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE is being modified with a custom rugged exterior fit. Complete with raised suspension and flared wheel arches to accommodate large tires and additional body kit, the Ariya is being prepared for protection against some of the world’s most extreme conditions.

“Daring to do what others don’t, Nissan and the team of extreme pioneers at Pole to Pole are pushing the limits of electric mobility, accelerating towards a cleaner, safer, more inclusive world. In undertaking and completing this ambitious expedition, we hope to reach and inspire action in others all around the world, demonstrating the prowess of electric vehicles and speeding up adoption as part of the solution to reducing global emissions”, Clíodhna Lyons, Region Vice President Product and Services Planning.

The ambitious expedition will also demonstrate the progressive capabilities of e-4ORCE, Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control technology. Striking a balance between powerful performance and unprecedented control, the Ariya’s e-4ORCE system provides confidence, comfort and control by accurately managing power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability. A leader in its field, the Ariya will prove itself the perfect partner for adventurous drives with its powerful performance and connected tech.

Nissan aims to increase the adoption of EVs and move towards a cleaner world in support of Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision to empower mobility and beyond with electrification as a central focus.

Follow Nissan and the Pole to Pole team on the adventure of a lifetime in a bid to raise awareness of the Climate Crisis and the role electric vehicles can play in reducing carbon emissions.

SOURCE: Nissan