Nissan announces senior management appointments

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the following senior management appointments. The new appointments are aimed at further strengthening Nissan’s leadership team to deliver on its business transformation.

North America

Jérémie Papin is appointed as vice-chairman of the management committee, North America. Papin will oversee the region of Nissan North America reporting to Christian Vandenhende, vice-chief performance officer and chief quality officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. He replaces José Luis Valls, who has resigned and will leave the company for personal reasons effective June 15 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Mike Colleran is appointed senior vice president, marketing and sales, US, replacing Airton Cousseau effective June 1, 2020. He will have dual reporting to Papin and Vandenhende.

Latin America

Airton Cousseau is appointed vice-chairman, Latin America effective July 1, 2020. He will report to Guy Rodriguez, global vice president and chairman of the management committee, Latin America.

INFINITI

Peyman Kargar is appointed senior vice president and chairman, management committee INFINITI Motor Co, replacing Mike Colleran. Kargar will report to Christian Vandenhende Vice-CPO and CQO effective June 1, 2020.

SOURCE: Nissan