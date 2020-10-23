Nissan announces senior leadership realignment for the U.S.

Nissan is announcing a realignment of its senior leadership team as the company continues to execute the global Nissan NEXT transformation plan, focusing on the importance of the U.S. market to deliver sustainable business performance and customer value. The realignment will be effective November 1.

David Kershaw has been named division vice president, Dealer Network Development and Customer Quality for the U.S. and Canada. He will be responsible for all Dealer Network Development operations for both Nissan and INFINITI brands, optimizing revenue streams and increasing brand strength. Kershaw has been with Nissan since 1990 and has held various marketing and sales positions including division vice president, Nissan Sales & Regional Operations and vice president of Nissan’s Southeast and Northeast regions.

Judy Wheeler has been named division vice president, Nissan Sales & Regional Operations for the U.S., responsible for the field sales organization and leads sales operations, distribution, fleet and certified pre-owned sales. Wheeler is also a longtime Nissan veteran, serving as division vice president, Dealer Network Development and Customer Quality, vice president of sales for Nissan, vice president of Nissan’s Southeast Region and marketing director of Nissan Canada.

Allyson Witherspoon has been named vice president and U.S. Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Witherspoon is responsible for marketing communications and media, data innovation and customer experience, enhancing brand value, customer trust and insights, and product marketing. Most recently Witherspoon was vice president, Marketing Communications and Media, and she has also served as general manager for Global Brand Engagement for Nissan in Japan and as director of Marketing Communications for INFINITI.

Dan Mohnke is appointed vice president, eCommerce, leading a team focused on online commerce efforts to help prepare the business to respond to changing industry and consumer behaviors. Most recently, Mohnke was vice president, Customer Journey & Data Innovation and has also served as a vice president in a variety of sales and marketing functions.

“At Nissan we are changing our product, changing our business and changing our culture and that is all driven by our people and our challenging spirit,” said Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing & Sales. “The realigned executive team has the tools and the talent to take the Americas to the next chapter in the Nissan NEXT plan.”

