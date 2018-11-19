Nissan announces pricing for 2019 Kicks crossover

Nissan today announced pricing for the 2019 Kicks, which is on sale now at Nissan dealerships nationwide. Nissan’s newest entry in the fast-growing affordable compact crossover market was introduced last spring and has become the brand’s fastest selling model. For 2019, Kicks has a starting MSRP of $18,5401 USD for the well-equipped Kicks S model.

The new Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for expressive styling, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features at an affordable price.

The 2019 Nissan Kicks is offered in three well-equipped front-wheel drive models – Kicks S, Kicks SV and Kicks SR. Each is equipped with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System (CVTCS). The engine is rated at 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. Combined with a smooth, fuel-efficient Xtronic transmission, fuel economy2 is rated at 33 mpg combined.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2019 Nissan Kicks:

Kicks S FWD $18,540 USD Kicks SV FWD $20,250 USD Kicks SR FWD $20,870 USD

Destination and Handling $995.

The Nissan Kicks features unique style, personal technology, available intelligent safety features, an efficient powertrain and strong value positioning. It also embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility with standard Automatic Emergency Braking and available Intelligent Around View® Monitor, Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The Kicks exterior combines emotion and practicality by blending bold wheel arch fenders and high crossover stance with familiar Nissan design signatures, including a V-motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights and “floating roof” with a “wrap-around visor” look. Available exterior features include standard Intelligent Auto Headlights (I-AH) and available LED low beam headlights with LED signature accents.

The 2019 Kicks is offered in a range of seven exterior colors – plus five two-tone combinations. Three of the two-tone color schemes utilize a black roof and contrasting body colors (white, orange or red), along with one each orange roof/grey body and white roof/blue body.

Inside, the Kicks story is one of quality and futuristic design in a cabin full of the innovative features expected by its tech-hungry target audience. The interior provides ample passenger space throughout the cabin, including best-in-class3 front seat legroom. Cargo space behind the 2nd row is larger than four key competitors4. Kicks also offers an EPA-rated 32.3 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded down, and has an additional non-EPA rated 21.8 cu/ft of cargo space in the trunk well, enabling Kicks to offer a total 53.1 cu/ft of usable cargo space.

Kick’s modern and simple “Gliding Wing” instrument panel design is dominated by a centrally mounted 7.0-inch full color display housing a comprehensive infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone connectivity.

For the ultimate audio experience, the Kicks SR Premium Package includes the class-exclusive5 Bose® Personal® Plus sound system with a pair of lightweight 2.5-inch Bose® UltraNearfield™ neodymium speakers located inside the Kicks driver’s seat headrest. Among the other on-board technology, Kicks features an available Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM).

Safety, security and driver convenience features are strong points for Nissan Kicks. Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)6 is standard on all grade levels, along with seven air bags and RearView Monitor. Kicks SV and Kicks SR add Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

For more information on the 2019 Kicks and the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

SOURCE: NISSAN