Nissan announces leadership change in North America

Nissan is announcing a change to its management team with the appointment of David Kershaw as division vice president, Nissan Sales & Regional Operations, Nissan North America. Kershaw will have responsibility for the brand’s field sales organization and will oversee sales operations, distribution, fleet and certified pre-owned sales. This management change comes as the company undertakes an aggressive plan to refresh 70 percent of its U.S. vehicle line-up over the next 20 months and position the company for sustainable business performance in the region.

Kershaw’s appointment is effective September 1. Most recently, he was vice president, Nissan Southeast Region, responsible for regional sales and marketing, dealer network development, financial controls and related operations focused on dealer and customer satisfaction. Kershaw joined Nissan in 1990 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in sales & marketing and dealer network development at Nissan’s U.S. headquarters, and in multiple Nissan regional organizations.

Kershaw holds a bachelor of science degree from Ohio University. He will be based in Franklin, Tennessee.

Kershaw replaces Billy Hayes who has elected to leave the company for personal reasons.

SOURCE: Nissan