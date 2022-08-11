Nissan and PEA sign MoU to elevate EV services “PEA Volta Verse” and EV adoption in Thailand

Electric vehicles (EV) project strengthens the strong position of EV in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Nissan Thailand, The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), signed an MoU to promote the development of EV charging services ‘PEA Volta Verse’ and EV adoption in Thailand.

This collaboration further supports the adoption of a Thai EV ecosystem. These include the co-study research, testing and development innovations related to EV charging station service and application.

“Nissan, as a global EV pioneer, is well-positioned to support the adoption of electrified mobility in Thailand. This partnership demonstrates Nissan’s strong commitment to EVs and sustainable mobility, as well as how Nissan can contribute to a cleaner world and a more sustainable society with the support and collaboration of the public and private sectors,” said Mr. Masao Tsutsumi, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Aftersales and Dealer Network Development, Nissan Motor Thailand.

The MoU ceremony and event were held at the High Voltage Training Center-PEA Nakhon Pathom Province. Nissan exhibits the Nissan Energy Share concept by demonstrating the unique energy management capability of the Nissan LEAF that acts as mobile storage batteries to supply homes and society with electricity. Nissan LEAF is the world’s first 100% electric, a zero-emissions car designed for the mass market and is one of the only EVs sold in Thailand that can provide V2H electrification directly via CHAdeMO charging.

This MoU is one of the partnerships and efforts that Nissan contributes to elevate the adoption of EVs in Thailand. In January 2022 Nissan has introduced the Blue Switch Program to Thailand to address social concerns by leveraging the unique capabilities of electric vehicles (EVs) for purposes beyond mobility and promote the use of EVs to help communities, from disaster relief efforts to providing energy management solutions.

SOURCE: Nissan