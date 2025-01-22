Nissan and Infiniti expand flexibility with SignatureFLEX lease for legacy contracts

Program now allows lessees with legacy leases to purchase additional miles during their lease term, with in-vehicle purchase capability coming soon

Nissan Motor Acceptance Company (NMAC) and Infiniti Financial Services (IFS) announced today the expansion of their innovative SignatureFLEX lease program to include drivers with legacy leases maturing on Feb 1. 2025 or after. This enhancement allows eligible lessees from both brands to purchase additional miles up to 30 days prior to lease end, delivering unprecedented flexibility and convenience to buyers.

The expansion reflects a continued shift in driving patterns, with 10,000-mile leases now surpassing 12,000-mile options as the most popular choice with Nissan and Infiniti lease customers. Demand for ultra-low 5,000-mile leases is also rising, doubling over the past two years.

“SignatureFLEX is an innovative lease program that puts customers first by offering them the flexibility to manage mileage needs while avoiding lease-end overage penalties,” said Jim DeTrude, vice president, NMAC Sales & Marketing. “By including legacy leases in the program, we’re enabling a more customized lease experience to better fit their lifestyles while reducing unexpected costs.”

Since launching in October 2022, SignatureFLEX has been a game-changer for lessees. Customers across both brands have purchased over 30 million additional miles through the program, collectively saving $4.5 million in overage fees. The new access for legacy leases builds on this success by offering significant savings—additional miles are priced at $0.10 per mile compared to lease-end overage penalties of up to $0.25 per mile.

Eligible customers can purchase additional mileage through the NMAC and IFS web portals or mobile apps. As a further enhancement, daily maximum purchase amounts have been removed, which gives customers the flexibility to purchase as many miles as they need in one transaction, whenever they need to.

Starting in 2025, vehicles equipped with compatible connected car technology will also enable in-vehicle mileage purchases. This feature will provide drivers with an even more seamless experience, including automatic, personalized notifications about their current and projected lease mileage.

SOURCE: Nissan