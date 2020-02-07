NIO OS and NIO life concept scooter win iF Design Award 2020

NIO OS, the infotainment system of NIO ES8 and ES6 vehicles with first-in-the-industry fast-control features and HMI of efficiency and beauty, together with NIO Pal, the concept scooter by NIO Life, the original lifestyle brand of NIO, won two iF Design Awards from the Oscar’s of design.

iF Design Award, conferred by iF Industrie Forum Design, the most time-honored industrial design institution in Germany, is known for its independent, rigorous and reliable judgement. The two awards NIO has won is a demonstration of its eminent design capabilities in HMI design and ergonomics.

The infotainment system of electric vehicles needs to provide not only functional experience as of conventional ICE vehicles, but also perfect user experience that satisfies different users in various scenarios. By combining actual user feedback, NIO OS is not only a system with more enriched features, but a highly personalized, efficient and safe one for users. Based on dozens of professional tests such as simulated driving, eye-tracking and heart rate tests, the interface is as much an art as an engineering science, making it easy to operate during either driving or parking. The embedded media apps with abundant resources can provide all users want to listen to, from music, FM, audio books to the exclusive NIO Radio. The integrated navigation system, humanized MyCar app, customizable Quick Access, powerful account system and always-up-to-date OTA capabilities help to shape an even more joyful lifestyle for users.

The other award winner is NIO Pal. NIO Life collaborated with Wallpaper and Benjamin Hubert, the UK rising star of design, to launch this last-mile concept scooter. As an intelligent scooter pal that accompanies you, it is the designer’s vision of the last-mile mobility in the coming three to five years. Empowered by AI technology, Pal is a true companion that listens to and understands you. It recommends you the optimal route, drives you on the last-mile journey, and takes you to the final destination.

The two iF Design Awards are not the only accolades NIO has merited. As a brand driven by design, NIO has won international design awards for multiple times. For instance, NIO Power Swap received the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019, and NIO Power Home won the Red Dot: Best of the Best 2018. As a startup, NIO will continue to bring outstanding products to its users with its driven-by-design innovation.

SOURCE: NIO