Nio Inc. provides September and third quarter 2023 delivery update

Nio Inc. “Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its September and third quarter 2023 delivery results.

Nio delivered 15,641 vehicles in September 2023, increasing by 43.8% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 11,504 premium smart electric SUVs, and 4,137 premium smart electric sedans. Nio delivered 55,432 vehicles in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 75.4% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 399,549 as of September 30, 2023.

On September 15, 2023, Nio launched and started deliveries of the All-New EC6, a smart electric coupe SUV. Based on Nio Technology 2.0, the All-New EC6 boasts comprehensive upgrades including innovative design language, exceptional performance and advanced intelligence features, delivering beyond-expectation experience to families and individuals seeking inspirations in their lives.

On September 25, 2023, Nio released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, illustrating the Company’s ESG practices and accomplishments. Together with all stakeholders, Nio will continue to strive for sustainable development and contribute to the common good of the society. For an in-depth look into the Company’s ESG endeavors, please visit https://www.nio.com/esg.

