Nio Inc. provides November 2024 delivery update

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its November 2024 delivery results

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its November 2024 delivery results.

The Company delivered 20,575 vehicles in November 2024, representing an increase of 28.9% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 15,493 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, and 5,082 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. Cumulative deliveries reached 640,426 as of November 30, 2024.

November 25, 2024, marks Nio’s 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, Nio has consistently pushed boundaries in product design, technology innovation and reimagined business models. With its full-stack, in-house developed technological capabilities, extensive nationwide power network, and unique user community, Nio has laid a solid foundation for future growth. Looking ahead, Nio remains committed to shaping a sustainable and brighter future. The Company will continue to create value for users through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth.

SOURCE: Nio