Nio Inc. provides July 2024 delivery update

Nio delivered 20,498 vehicles in July 2024

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its July 2024 delivery results.

Nio delivered 20,498 vehicles in July 2024. The deliveries consisted of 11,964 premium smart electric SUVs, and 8,534 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 557,518 as of July 31, 2024.

On July 27, 2024, Nio hosted “Nio IN 2024”, where it further refined and deepened its systematic approach to technological innovation in smart electric vehicles. At the event, Nio unveiled significant technological breakthroughs across various areas, including the 5nm intelligent driving chip, a full-domain vehicle operating system, AI-driven smart systems, the world model for assisted and intelligent driving, and connectivity technology. Nio is committed to research and development and has established comprehensive technology capabilities based on artificial intelligence, which continuously enhance the user experience and strengthen the Company’s competitive advantages.

