NIO Inc. provides July 2021 delivery update

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China, today announced its July 2021 delivery results.

NIO delivered 7,931 vehicles in July 2021, representing a strong 124.5% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,702 NIO ES8s, the Company’s six-seater or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,669 NIO ES6s, the Company’s five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,560 NIO EC6s, the Company’s five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. As of July 31, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the NIO ES8, NIO ES6 and NIO EC6 reached 125,528 vehicles.

