NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China, today announced its July 2021 delivery results.

NIO delivered 7,931 vehicles in July 2021, representing a strong 124.5% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,702 NIO ES8s, the Company’s six-seater or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,669 NIO ES6s, the Company’s five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,560 NIO EC6s, the Company’s five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. As of July 31, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the NIO ES8, NIO ES6 and NIO EC6 reached 125,528 vehicles.

NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update

