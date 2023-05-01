Nio Inc. provides April 2023 delivery update

Nio delivered 6,658 vehicles in April 2023, increasing by 31.2% year-over-year

Nio Inc.(“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its April 2023 delivery results.

Nio delivered 6,658 vehicles in April 2023, representing an increase of 31.2% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 1,713 premium smart electric SUVs, and 4,945 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 327,255 as of April 30, 2023.

In April 2023, the majority of deliveries were attributable to ET5 and ES7, while Nio has been upgrading its product offerings from Nio Technology 1.0 (NT1.0) to Nio Technology 2.0 (NT2.0).

In late April 2023, Nio started to steadily ramp up the production and delivery of the EC7, a five-seater smart electric flagship coupe SUV from NT2.0.

On April 18, 2023, Nio debuted the All-New ES6, a smart electric all-round SUV, at the Shanghai Auto Show. Derived from NT2.0, the All-New ES6 will bring user experiences beyond expectations in terms of design, performance, comfort, intelligence, safety, and sustainability. NIO expects to officially launch the All-New ES6 and commence deliveries in May 2023.

The All-New ES8, a smart electric flagship SUV based on NT2.0 that was launched at Nio Day 2022, is expected to commence deliveries in June 2023.

At the Shanghai Auto Show, Nio also launched the 2023 ET7, a smart electric flagship sedan based on NT2.0. The 2023 ET7 boasts more than 15 product upgrades, providing users with a more comfortable driving and riding experience, a more refined interior and a more intuitive digital experience. Deliveries of the 2023 ET7 will start in May 2023.

SOURCE: Nio