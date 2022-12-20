NIO Inc. promptly responds to data leakage

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today issued this press release in response to a recent incident related to NIO’s data security

On December 20, 2022, the Company was made aware that certain information of users and vehicle sales in China before August 2021 was sold on the internet by third parties for illegal purposes.

NIO has issued a public statement in China related to the incident, including providing a dedicated hotline and an email address to respond to users’ queries regarding the data leakage. The Company has also undertaken the responsibilities for the loss that the users may incur in connection with the data leakage.

NIO deeply regrets this incident happened, and is doing everything possible to support its users. NIO continues to work with governmental authorities to investigate the incident and implement necessary measures to contain potential damages. NIO reaffirms its commitment to protecting data security and privacy of its users.

